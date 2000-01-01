Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has officially launched the 2025 edition of #EidInDubai, a dazzling citywide celebration of Eid Al-Fitr. The campaign comes on the heels of the successful #RamadanInDubai, a month-long campaign thatbrought together residents and visitors in a celebration of tradition and community spirit that featured over 200 cultural, spiritual, and entertainment events and activations. The curtain was raised on the#EidInDubai festivities at a press conference hosted by Brand Dubai, attended by Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, along with representatives ofpublic and private sector partners. Reflecting on the success of #RamadanInDubai, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri expressed her appreciation to all the partners and participants inthe #RamadanInDubai campaign, notingthat the campaign not only enriched Dubai’s social fabric but also further raised its profile as a city that offers the world’s most exceptional festive experiences. “This year’s campaign embodies the spirit ofthe ‘Year of Community,’ and represents a tribute to the country’s social cohesiveness andrich heritage. Highlighting the power of collaboration, she said: “The citywide campaign has been meticulously curated and organised through seamless cooperation between stakeholders who share a passion for enriching Dubai’s social and cultural landscape.” Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, saidthat the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations will not only showcase the UAE’s culture and national identity but also highlight Dubai’s dynamic global appeal. The city’s vibrant Eid festivities will create a joyful atmosphere that brings residents and visitors together in celebration, she noted. Brand Dubai will continue working closely with all partners to curate Eid experiences that capture the city’s unique creative spirit. With its world-class tourism and entertainment offerings, Dubai has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for holiday and festive season travellers, she further said. During the press conference, participating entities, partners and media outlets were recognised for their contributions to the success of the campaign. In addition, the winners of the ‘Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes’ competition, organised by Brand Dubai and Ferjan Dubai, were honoured. Asma Alyassi from Muhaisnah 3secured first place, winningAED100,000, while Mansoor Al Zahidi and Abbas Alkhajeh, both from Al Warqa 3,earned AED60,000 and AED40,000 for second and third place, respectively. Additionally, 20 participants were awarded Umrah trips for two. A memorable Ramadan in Dubai The #RamadanInDubai campaign transformed the city into a living expression of the spirit of the Holy Month. Dubai radiated with the warmth of reflection, unity, and generosity, with more than 200 curated experiences across various locations - from heritage-themed activities, charitable initiatives, and storytelling nights to community iftars, and breathtaking street decorations and mosque light projections. International visitors at various ports of entry received a special welcome with passports stamped with the #RamadanInDubai logo—a gesture that showcasedEmirati hospitality at its creative best. Engagement on social media platforms touched new levels, with videos clocking 10 million views, engagements exceeding 900,000, and the total number of posts and news articles surpassing9,000, reflecting the widespreadglobal interest in the campaign. Media coverage was extensive, with 200 news pieces across online, TV, and print. A citywide celebration Building on the joy and community spiritof Ramadan, #EidInDubai brings a vibrant programme of festivities including fireworks displays, live entertainment, sporting events, shopping promotions, and dining experiences, designed to delight people of all ages and tastes.The campaign runsfrom 25 Marchto6 April. Dubai’s skyline will light up with fireworks at various locations, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle.Eid celebrations in Dubai will also offer world-class entertainment, sports events, and exceptional shopping. Thrilling ice shows, and world class musical performances will enchant audiences. Shoppers can enjoy the Eid Al-Fitr Raffle, exclusive offers, and cashback deals, making for a vibrant and immersive experience. For more details on #EidInDubai events and activities, follow @BrandDubai.