MAF Supplies brings GcMAF supplements to the UAE and the rest of the world. GcMAF refers to the macrophage-activating factor (MAF) derived from Gc protein. MAF Supplies extracts GcMAF from high-protein bovine colostrum. MAF Supplies makes their supplements strictly according to established good manufacturing practices; MAF Supplies is GMP-certified. Their formulation also draws deeply from the research and expertise of GcMAF-pioneering medical practitioners, such as doctors Toshio Inui, Galyna Kutsyna, Kentaro Kubo, and Akira Takasaki. What is GcMAF, and what does it do? Macrophages are a type of white blood cells. They're vital to the body's immune response because they can engulf and digest bacteria, dead and dying cells, toxins, and other foreign substances. This process of engulfing and ingesting, known as phagocytosis, is crucial to the body's health and immune response. It's how your body fights infections, kills pathogens (e.g., bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites), and triggers other equally important immune system defences. For this reason, macrophage-activating factors (MAFs) are vital to immune health. MAFs are naturally produced by the body and trigger macrophages into action (i.e., engulfing and ingesting pathogens). GcMAF is simply Gc protein-derived MAF. It's a lab-manufactured MAF you can take to boost your body's immune responses. It works like the body's own MAF, activating macrophages to clean and clear the body of toxins, cell debris and invading microorganisms. GcMAf supplements are approved as food in Japan and Sweden. In other countries, like the United States, it is approved for use as a dietary supplement. What conditions can GcMAF help with? You can make GcMAF part of your treatment regime for many diseases. As long as you have a condition linked to or mediated by an immune dysfunction — for instance, when the condition is associated with alterations in immune markers — you can benefit from GcMAF supplementation. You may also benefit from MAF supplementation if you have a condition that can be directly countered by a stronger immune system response. By taking MAF supplements, you can improve your macrophages' (and effectively, your body's) capacity to fight infections, invaders, and ailing cells. It can help you manage the symptoms of the following conditions: Cancer Cancer may be caused by genetic mutations, environmental factors, lifestyle influences, and infections. Some cancers are linked to pathogens, such as: Human papillomavirus (HPV): cervical, anal, and throat cancers

Hepatitis B and C viruses: liver cancer

Helicobacter pylori: stomach cancer

Epstein–Barr virus (EBV): lymphomas and nasopharyngeal cancer Infectious Diseases Tuberculosis

Respiratory tract infections

Pneumonia

Malaria

Coxiella burnetii (Q fever)

Herpes simplex virus (HSV)

Epstein–Barr virus (EBV)

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

COVID-19

Dengue fever

Norovirus

Chickenpox (varicella-zoster virus infection)

Influenza

Mycobacterial infections

Warts caused by viral infections Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Crohn's disease

Ulcerative colitis

IgA deficiency disorder

General inflammation Neurological Conditions Dementia

Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Parkinson's disease

Epilepsy

Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)

Acute brain traumas

Brain ageing Psychiatric and Behavioural Disorders Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Depression

Insomnia

General psychiatric disorders Chronic Syndromes and Pain Conditions Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)

Fibromyalgia

Chronic pain Reproductive and Hormonal Disorders Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Endometriosis

Cystitis Other Conditions Alopecia

Wounds

Osteoporosis

Toxins, heavy metals, and radiation exposure

Allergies

Leaky gut What types of GcMAF supplements does MAF Supplies make? MAF Supplies makes three primary types of MAF supplements. They are the following: MAF Capsules: Each MAF Supplies' GcMAF capsule has 300 nanograms of GcMAF .

Each MAF Supplies' GcMAF capsule has . MAF Powder: MAF Supplies'. GcMAF powder supplement comes in sachets. One sachet contains 100 ng of GcMAF .

MAF Supplies'. GcMAF powder supplement comes in sachets. One sachet contains . MAF Lollies: One lolly delivers 100 ng of GcMAF. It is recommended that adults and teenagers take the capsules, the higher dose of which is more suited to a heavier body weight. Children can take the powder or lollies. They have 100 ng of GcMAF, matching the children's lighter body weight and, thus, lower dosage requirements. The rule of thumb is that anyone 20 kg or less can take the powder or lolly, and anyone above 20 kg may take the capsule. MAF Supplements Instructions GcMAF supplements are best taken on an empty stomach. The capsules' enteric coating allows them to reach the gut intact. Take a capsule with a bit of water twice daily – once in the morning and once before bedtime. The powder supplement must be directly poured into the mouth and allowed to melt and be absorbed by the body. You cannot take water with it and must not drink or eat anything for 30 minutes after a dose. The recommended dosage is two sachets a day. The hard candy supplement must be allowed to melt in the mouth and be absorbed. After eating a lolly, you cannot drink or eat anything for 30 minutes. Two candies are the recommended dose. Who can take GcMAF supplements from MAF Supplies? Anyone who wants to improve their body's immunity and immune system response can take GcMAF supplements. Those battling any of the conditions listed above and looking to combat and manage their symptoms can consider taking GcMAF supplements. There are no restrictions on age or condition. Infants may be given MAF powder. Nursing mothers and pregnant ladies may also safely take MAF supplements. The minimum treatment period is six months. Start Your Wellness Journey You can start taking GcMAF supplements to boost your immune system and manage the symptoms of your medical condition. Wondering where to get GcMAF treatment? MAF Supplies has an online store you can visit, and it delivers worldwide.