His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, will embark on an official visit to India tomorrow.

During the visit, His Highness will hold talks with senior Indian officials to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen partnerships across various strategic sectors.

The visit underscores the UAE leadership’s strategy of building strategic alliances with key international partners to foster growth, driveinnovation and enhancecollaboration across vital sectors.

His Highness will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. The delegation also includes a number of senior officials and leadersrepresenting different economic sectors.