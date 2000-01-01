His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, arrived today morning in the Indian capital, New Delhi, leading a high-level delegation at the start of his first official visit to India.

Upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by His Excellency Suresh Gopi, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism. An official reception ceremony was held in their honour.

During the visit, His Highness will meet with India’s Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi, and hold talks with senior officials to explore opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen partnerships across key strategic sectors.

The visit underscores the UAE leadership’s commitment to building strategic alliances with key international partners to foster growth, drive innovation, and promote collaboration across vital sectors.