Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With India's Defence Minister
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With India’s Defence Minister
(9 April 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today met with His Excellency Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India. The meeting discussed avenues to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two countries. Held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, the meeting was part of His Highness’s official visit to India, which began earlier today.

The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in vital areas including defence industries, military training, skills development, and technology transfer. Officials also discussed launching joint projects to enhance overall defence capabilities in line with the countries’ shared interest in strengthening their strategic partnership.

Both sides highlighted the importance of regular consultation and coordination on regional and international security issues. Defence ties, they noted, are a vital element of the countries’ broader bilateral relationship.

His Highness and His Excellency Rajnath Singh reviewed current geopolitical developments and shared views on the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to global conflicts. They emphasised the need for sustained international cooperation to enhance stability and build the conditions necessary for sustained economic and social development.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bintEbrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; His Excellency Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and His Excellency Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal AlShaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

