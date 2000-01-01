Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) announced that it has commenced preparations for the 34th edition of the Al Gaffal Long Distance Traditional Dhow Sailing Race (60ft), which will set sail from Sir Bu Nair Island and conclude along the shores of Dubai. Coinciding with the ‘Year of the Community 2025’, this year’s edition marks a significant milestone for the historic race, first launched in 1991 to reflect the vision of its founder, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Since its inception, the Al Gaffal Race has grown into a celebrated annual cultural and sporting event that honours the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and commemorates the diving journeys of the forefathers. Each year, the race brings together more than 3,000 sailors aboard over 100 traditional dhows, creating a striking spectacle across the Arabian Gulf. The sailors await the symbolic ‘Sardal’ signal—a tribute to the traditional return of pearl divers at the end of the season—before embarking on their challenging voyage back to Dubai’s coastline. Spanning more than 50 nautical miles, the course begins off the coast of Sir Bu Nair Island, passes through a mandatory checkpoint at Moon Island, and concludes near Jumeirah Beach, where the Al Gaffal Race Village will be set up at Umm Suqeim Beach. DIMCannounced the formation of the Higher Organising Committee for this year’s edition, chaired by Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, Chairman of DIMC. Saif Juma Al Suwaidi has been appointed Vice Chairman, while Khalid bin Dasmal, Khalid Al Balooshi, Mohammed Abdullah Harib, and Mohammed Fadhel Al Sadi will serve as committee members. Al Sadi will also assume the role of Secretary of the Organising Committee. The Committee has proposed a tentative race window between late April and early May, with the final date to be confirmed in the coming days based on the latest meteorological forecasts and sea conditions. The decision underscores the Committee’s commitment to upholding the highest safety standards while ensuring optimal conditions for all participants. All strategic partners and supporting government entities have been notified of the Club’s preparations, including the upcoming deployment to Sir Bu Nair Island. Coordination is underway with local authorities in Sharjah to facilitate logistics and ensure a warm welcome for the participating skippers and their crews at this highly anticipated event. Preparations are also underway for the construction of the 34th edition of the Al Gaffal Race Village at Umm Suqeim Beach. The village will host official guests, cultural heritage exhibitions, and the closing ceremony, including the prize-giving. It will also feature partner pavilions and dedicated zones for Dubai Sports Channel, which will provide live broadcast coverage of the race. The Dubai International Marine Club Board of Directors, the Higher Organising Committee and all participants expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continued support and patronage of this historic event. Committee Chairman Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar affirmed that His Highness’s unwavering support remains the driving force behind the continued success of this prestigious traditional race, now marking its 34th edition in the Year of the Community 2025. He noted that the event continues to honour the legacy of its founder, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Bin Meshar further emphasised that the safety of all participants and vessels remains the Committee’s top priority. As such, the race date will be finalised only after careful monitoring of daily and weekly weather forecasts. The event is expected to take place between 24 April and 16 May. He also called on all dhow owners, skippers and sailors to cooperate closely with the Organising Committee to ensure the success of this landmark heritage sporting event, underscoring the collective efforts to support their journey to and from Sir Bu Nair Island and ensure a safe, memorable race experience.