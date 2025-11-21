Ahmed Bin Saeed Chairs The First Meeting Of The Supreme Committee Overseeing The Organisation Of The Dubai Airshow 2025 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Ahmed Bin Saeed Chairs The First Meeting Of The Supreme Committee Overseeing The Organisation Of The Dubai Airshow 2025
(18 April 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Dubai Airshow, chaired the first meeting of the Supreme Committee overseeing the organisationofthe Dubai Airshow 2025. The meeting reviewed the latest updates and ongoing preparations for the 19th edition of the Airshow, set to take place from 17 to 21 November 2025.

His Highness highlighted that the Dubai Airshow serves as a strategic platform that reflects the UAE’s leadership in aviation and aerospace and underscores the country’s continued progress in these vital sectors.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said: “Backed by the support of our leadership and the strong collaboration of our strategic partners, hosting this global event further cements Dubai’s status as a leading global hub for innovation and future-focused technologies.”

His Highness added: “We take pride in the accomplishments of the previous edition and look forward to this year’s event serving as a new milestone that embodies our aspirations for the future.”

The 2023 edition of the Dubai Airshow recorded over $101 billion in announced deals. The event also brought together more than 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries and welcomed over 135,000 visitors, underscoring its status as a major global gathering for the aviation sector.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed key organisational updates. His Highness praised the progress made in ongoing preparations and expressed appreciation to all participating entities for their continued efforts in reinforcing the Dubai Airshow’s position as one of the world’s leading aviation events.

