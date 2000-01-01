The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, as the regulatory body for volunteering in the Emirate, strives to foster a flexible and sustainable volunteering environment through policies and initiatives that encourage community participation with meaningful impact. Volunteering is a cornerstone of strong and cohesive communities, fostering a culture of giving, social responsibility, and initiative. It not only provides assistance but also reflects a passion for contributing to the wellbeing of others, ultimately enhancing quality of life and cultivating a conscious, responsible generation ready to support national development. Abu Dhabi is committed to implementing policies and initiatives that promote volunteering, reinforcing its position as a hub for giving and social responsibility. As part of this effort and in alignment with the Year of the Community objectives, the Department of Community Development has highlighted significant achievements in Abu Dhabi’s volunteer sector in 2024. These achievements reflect the growing number of volunteers and initiatives that have supported various social and humanitarian causes. These accomplishments are the result of collaborative efforts led by the Department of Community Development in partnership with key stakeholders, Including the Authority of Social Contributions – Ma’an, Emirates Foundation, Emirates Red Crescent, and others. In 2024, Abu Dhabi recorded 1,709,177 volunteer hours, marking a 95 per cent increase from the 873,787 hours recorded in 2023. This surge reflects the community’s heightened awareness of volunteering as a key aspect of social responsibility. Volunteer programs spanned various fields, including healthcare, education, sports, environmental protection, social empowerment, and senior citizen support. The economic value of volunteering in Abu Dhabi reached AED 123 million in 2024, representing a 98 per cent increase from 2023. This underscores the vital role of volunteering in sustainable development, economic growth, and enhancing service quality, ultimately benefiting the labour market and supporting the development of a skilled and engaged workforce. In a pioneering initiative, the Department of Community Development had announced last year that the economic value of volunteering in Abu Dhabi is AED 72 per hour, marking the first such valuation in the UAE. This innovative mechanism was developed in collaboration with Emirates Foundation, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, and the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi. By the end of 2024, the number of newly registered volunteers had risen to 28,087, compared to 23,910 at the end of 2023. This growth reflects the effectiveness of newly introduced policies and initiatives aimed at creating a more flexible volunteering environment. Notably, the updated volunteering policy in Abu Dhabi simplified processes, enhanced volunteer flexibility, and improved transparency, in line with the Effortless Customer Experience initiative of the Abu Dhabi Government. Additionally, the number of registered volunteer opportunities increased to 2,527 in 2024, up from 1,185 in 2023. These opportunities were provided by 91 entities, including 50 government and private sector organisations, 19 third-sector institutions, and 22 volunteer teams. As a recognition of the invaluable contributions of volunteer teams, a dedicated category for volunteer team recognition was introduced in the inaugural Third Sector Awards, aimed at encouraging continued community contributions. His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, emphasised that these achievements align with the leadership’s vision of building a cohesive society and fostering a culture of community participation and shared responsibility, supporting the objectives of the Year of the Community. His Excellency Al Balooshi said: "We have witnessed remarkable growth across all aspects of volunteering in Abu Dhabi over the past year. This reflects the significance of volunteering as a fundamental pillar of comprehensive and sustainable development, showcasing the strong collaboration between government entities, the private sector, and the third sector. Through launching various initiatives, programs, and activities, we continue to strengthen the culture of giving and social responsibility, leading to a 95 per cent increase in volunteer hours within just one year." He further highlighted that the active participation of community members demonstrates a growing awareness of volunteering as a core element of national identity and social responsibility. He noted that the increasing engagement in volunteering reflects a genuine desire among individuals to drive positive change and contribute to sustainable development. He also praised the essential role played by volunteers in supporting the community, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global leader in volunteering. "We view the Year of the Community as an opportunity to strengthen volunteering as a key value of social cohesion and unity, representing shared responsibility and meaningful contributions to society. We are confident that the impressive figures achieved this year will continue to rise, further cementing Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for volunteering and community solidarity.”