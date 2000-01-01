The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is organising a series of diverse cultural events in May for visitors to acquire new skills and develop creative talents. To kick off its events, the library will hold a literary critique session titled “Literature Under the Lens: Speaking to Young Minds”, featuring a select group of critics and writers. The session aims to highlight award-winning young adult literature in 2025, including the novel "Overdose" by Haya Saleh. As part of the Year of Community, the library will organise an inspiring workshop titled “Today's Youth: The Foundation of Family and the Strength of Society” by Hamsa Ahmed. The workshop aims to empower youth and strengthen their role in building strong families and cohesive societies. The workshop will bring together ambitious youth, educators, teachers, parents, and all those interested in community affairs. Under the title “The Role of Community Work in Improving Mental Health”, the library, in collaboration with Al Jalila Hospital, and with the participation of a number of specialists in the psychological and social fields, will hold a lecture to explore the importance of community support in promoting mental health and emotional balance. Furthermore, the library will organise an interactive workshop titled "Mastering the Art of Persuasive and Impactful Speech”. Presented by trainer Saif Al Mazroui, the workshop will focus on enhancing participants' public speaking and persuasion skills, the effective use of body language and tone of voice, and strategies for handling questions and objections efficiently. As part of its role in supporting young literary talent, the library will host a special evening bringing together a selection of promising writers to discuss and sign their new books. To find out more about the May events program, individuals may visit the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's official website www.mbrl.ae and follow its social media channels. Through the series of unique cultural events that will be held in May, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library affirms its commitment to the vision of the Year of Community. The library serves as a bridge for cultural and intellectual communication, a driver for fostering cohesion among community members, and building a more aware, more connected, and more humane society.