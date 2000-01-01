Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Joint Military Exercise Desert Flag 10 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Joint Military Exercise Desert Flag 10
(9 May 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE,today attended the conclusion of the joint military exercise “Desert Flag 10”. Held in the UAE, the exercise brought together elite air forces from allied and friendly nations, highlighting strong international military cooperation and the exchange of expertise in a realistic operational setting.

His Highness witnessed a series of advanced and varied training exercises carried out during the drill, which was also attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Major General Staff Pilot Rashed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, along with a number of senior officers.The exercises included a range of advanced and varied operations, notably the coordination of multinational joint air operations, aimed at enhancing combat readiness and strengthening cooperation across all levels.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the exceptional performance of participating teams across every phase of the exercise. He highlighted their strong commitment to applying military strategies and achieving full coordination and integration.

His Highness expressed pride in the UAE Air Force's readiness and tactical excellence, noting its ability to handle real-world scenarios. He credited this performance to the nation's leadership, which prioritises investment in specialised training, advanced defence capabilities, and the development of a highly effective, precision-ready force.

The "Desert Flag 10" supports the development of joint operational strategies, providing a realistic training environment that enhances defence capabilities and fosters greater cooperation and knowledge sharing among participating countries.

