The Board of Directors of the Arab Media Award (AMA), held a meeting chaired by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Award, to finalise the winners of the 24th edition of the award. During the meeting, held virtually, the board discussed the various stages of the evaluation and screening processes, which followed a comprehensive set of criteriadesigned to ensure fairness and transparency. The award saw strong competition between media institutions, journalists, and writers in the Arab world. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, expressed her appreciation to the board members and all those who contributed to the successful completion of the award’s various stages, culminating in the selection of this year’s winners. She commended the judging panel and screening committees for their efforts to ensure the selection of the most deserving winners, highlighting the award’s continued commitment to integrity and impartiality. Al Marri noted that the award not only celebrates excellence and encourages creativity but also reflects Dubai’s vision of media as a force for human development. She reaffirmed the board’s dedication to strengthening the award’s impact on Arab media and its role as the region’s leading platform for recognising outstanding work. She added that this year’s edition was marked by a high volume and diversity of entries from across the Arab world, all of which were rigorously evaluated by independent, qualified committees. Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Award, emphasised that the award’s development is an ongoing process, with regular reviews by its Board of Directors to evolve its structure and categories in line with the fast-changing media landscape. She noted that this reflects the UAE and Dubai’s broader commitment to innovation and excellence across all fields. Jasim Al Shemsi, Director of the Award, said that the winners of the Arab Media Award will be honoured on 27 May on the side-lines of the Arab Media Summit, in a ceremony that will be attended by prominent media personalities and Arab journalists. The Arab Media Award comprises three categories: Journalism, Digital Media, and TV. The Journalism category includes awards for Political Journalism, Investigative Reporting, and Economic Journalism. The TV category includes awards for Best Economic Programme, Best Social Programme, Best Cultural Programme, Best Sports Programme, and Best Documentary. The ‘Media Personality of the Year’ award, decided by the Board of Directors, honours an influential Arab media figure whose work has significantly shaped and enriched the media landscape in the region. The ‘Best Columnist’ award is also determined by the Board, based on a set of defined criteria. TheArab Media Award is being organised as part of theArab Media Summit, which will also feature the third Arab Youth Media Forum on 26 May, followed by the 23rd edition of the Arab Media Forum on 27 and 28 May, along with the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit. The Summit includes award ceremonies for the Arab Media Award, the Arab Social Media Influencers Award, and the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award.