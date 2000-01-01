Dubai has launched the Shared Digital ChannelsInitiative in collaboration with various government entities, marking a transformative step towards a unified, user-centric digital government model. The initiative aims to simplify access to services for residents, businesses and visitors through seamless, integrated platforms. The launch took place in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai. This milestone follows the approval of the initiative by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in February 2025. The initiative envisions the provision of government services through seven specialised and unified platforms: Dubai Now for individuals, Invest in Dubai for businesses, Visit Dubai for tourism, alongside four sector-specific platforms covering transportation, justice, construction, and trade. Digital Dubai is leading this initiative in line with its mandate to oversee Shared Digital Channels.The initiative supports the city’s strategy to digitalise life and strengthen Dubai’s position among the world’s top three cities in digital, human-centred service delivery, and contributes to achieving the goals of the 360 Services Policy by transforming service delivery channels into 100% unified and integrated platforms. On this occasion, His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, affirmed that the government work system—guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council—places the customer at the heart of comprehensive and continuous development. This is achieved through the design of proactive service experiences that anticipate future needs and meet evolving expectations, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in government services. His Excellency added: “The ‘Shared Digital Channels’ initiative, approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed earlier this year, reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to delivering a seamless, integrated digital experience through dedicated, round-the-clock platforms—cementing the emirate’s status as a global hub for technology and innovation in service of people and in attracting high-quality investments.” Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated: “Digital channels have become the primary means through which customers access a wide array of government services and process their transactions. This underscores the critical importance of developing shared digital platforms and advancing integration among government entities. Customers increasingly perceive the government as a single, connected entity capable of fulfilling their needs through one or a small number of unified platforms, without the need to navigate multiple channels and service windows.” He added: “The Shared Mobility Channel, Dubai’s Unified Gateway for City-Wide Mobility Services, ensures seamless access to all modes of transport, whether public or private. Mobility services remain a cornerstone of government offerings with public transport, shared mobility, and taxis serving 747.1 million riders in 2024. The city is home to 2.5 million registered vehicles, while nol cards have surpassed 39 million in circulation. The new platform enhances the customer experience by providing streamlined access to both government and private sector services through a single, intuitive interface that supports integration and leverages emerging technologies.” HisExcellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Dubai’s digital transformation reflects the foresight of our leadership and the clarity of vision that has consistently placed our city ahead of global trends. This journey is not only about adopting technology—it is about creating time, building trust, and unlocking opportunity at every level of society and the economy. “The launch of the Shared Digital Channels Initiative marks a strategic leap forward—ensuring that government services are not only world-class in functionality, but seamlessly integrated into daily life, fully aligned with the leadership’s ambition for a digital- first, human-centred future”. “As we advance the goals of the Dubai Economic AgendaD33, our focus remains on creating systems that are intuitive, scalable, and responsive—designed to enable businesses to grow faster, residents to enjoy greater convenience, and talent to thrive in an environment defined by innovation. This is how we reinforce Dubai’s position as the global epicentre of opportunity, and the best place in the world to live, work, and build the future.” His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, commented: " Digital channels have consistently been a key driver of our success in recent years, an achievement made possible by the collective efforts of all stakeholders. Inspired by our leadership, we believe that every success should serve as a stepping stone towards even greater progress. Today, we are called to innovate and introduce initiatives that drive a transformative leap in Shared Digital Channels, reinforcing the vision of a fully integrated digital lifestyle. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, we can deliver services and digital city experiences that are proactive, predictive, and seamlessly integrated."