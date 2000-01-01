The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Finance (DOF), has launched the ‘Dubai In-Country Value (ICV) Programme’, aimed at strengthening the local manufacturing sector by directing more government spending toward domestic suppliers. The initiative will be implemented through TASHAROK, the Government of Dubai’s Shared Procurement Programme. Managed by the Support Services Centre (SSC) at Dubai Finance, TASHAROK enables government entities to benefit from preferential rates through pre-approved supplier agreements. The Dubai ICV Programme is set to create substantial opportunities for local manufacturers and Emirati-owned businesses, reinforcing sustainable and inclusive economic growth. The initiative forms part of DET’s broader strategy to position Dubai as a global centre for trade, investment, and innovation. By encouraging government entities to prioritise products with higher local content, the programme empowers businesses to play a greater role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and strengthen its status as a leading global destination for business and leisure. The programme will also help retain a larger share of government expenditure within Dubai’s economy, further supporting GDP growth. The TASHAROK programme covers 42 general product categories, including items such as office supplies and medical consumables. Under its enhanced model, the programme will continue to operate through a hybrid framework involving seven key government entities—Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health, Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Dubai Airports. These entities will incorporate the Dubai ICV criteria into their procurement strategies and establish framework agreements with approved suppliers. The agreements will be accessible to all participating government entities, ensuring a unified approach to ICV implementation across the public sector. DET will provide technical support and actively promote the programme to drive adoption across government procurement channels. Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said:“The Dubai ICV Programme marks a strategic shift in government procurement, aligned with the objectives of the D33 Agenda, to strengthen the emirate’s industrial base and advance sustainable economic growth. In collaboration with the Department of Finance and the TASHAROK lead buyers, the initiative demonstrates the power of unified government procurement in supporting local manufacturers and SMEs to scale-upwith purpose. By placing greater emphasis on in-country value, we are enhancing supply chain resilience, promoting self-sufficiency, and reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness as a centre for high-value production and innovation. Initiatives such as this are key to building a more agile and future-ready economy, in line with the vision of Dubai’s leadership.” Hamed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Shared Services Sector at Dubai Finance, commended the close cooperation between the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Department of Finance in incorporating the Dubai ICV Programme into the sourcing strategy within the TASHAROK programme. He emphasised the importance of directing government spending towards the local manufacturing sector, in line with the goals of the D33 Agenda. This approach lays the groundwork for the growth of competitive local industries and supports Dubai’s broader vision for economic excellence and long-term sustainability, he said. “This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting the local manufacturing sector and enhancing long-term economic sustainability,” Al Awadhi said. “We remain focused on enabling government entities to streamline their procurement processes and take full advantage of the preferential pricing available through the TASHAROK programme.” The Dubai ICV Programme is designed to encourage government entities to prioritise suppliers with strong local capabilities—ranging from manufacturers based in Dubai and Emirati-owned businesses, to firms employing local talent and operating within the emirate. By integrating the ICV framework into the TASHAROK platform, the initiative ensures seamless access for lead buyers and participating entities, further streamlining the procurement process and reinforcing alignment with Dubai’s economic priorities. To ensure effective implementation, DET and DOF have organised a series of specialised workshops aimed at strengthening the capacity of lead buyers. The sessions have provided detailed guidance on assessing local manufacturing content in procurement decisions, integrating ICV criteria into TASHAROK sourcing strategies, and measuring the economic impact to ensure tangible outcomes across the government procurement ecosystem.