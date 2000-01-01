Mansoor Bin Mohammed Tours World Police Summit 2025 Exhibition In Dubai #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Tours World Police Summit 2025 Exhibition In Dubai
(14 May 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council,visited the World Police Summit 2025 exhibition, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The exhibition, which runs until 15 May, showcases state-of-the-art artificial intelligence tools and next-generation security solutions aimed at enhancing safety systems and reinforcing the highest standards of community protection.

During his visit, HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was accompanied by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. His Highness was briefed on the latest innovations and advanced technologies shaping the future of policing and public safety.

HH Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed on advanced applications in digital investigations, data protection, and biometric technologies, including facial and fingerprint recognition. His Highness’s visit also included a tour of pavilions of government entities and international law enforcement agencies, where he was briefed on their latest initiatives, strategic projects, and successful experiences in enhancing security and public safety.

Featuring more than 200 exhibitors from leading global companies and institutions, the World Police Summit 2025 highlights cutting-edge technologies including AI-driven data analytics, geospatial information systems, forensic sciences, cybersecurity, and unmanned aerial systems.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance