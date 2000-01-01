His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council,visited the World Police Summit 2025 exhibition, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The exhibition, which runs until 15 May, showcases state-of-the-art artificial intelligence tools and next-generation security solutions aimed at enhancing safety systems and reinforcing the highest standards of community protection.

During his visit, HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was accompanied by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. His Highness was briefed on the latest innovations and advanced technologies shaping the future of policing and public safety.

HH Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed on advanced applications in digital investigations, data protection, and biometric technologies, including facial and fingerprint recognition. His Highness’s visit also included a tour of pavilions of government entities and international law enforcement agencies, where he was briefed on their latest initiatives, strategic projects, and successful experiences in enhancing security and public safety.

Featuring more than 200 exhibitors from leading global companies and institutions, the World Police Summit 2025 highlights cutting-edge technologies including AI-driven data analytics, geospatial information systems, forensic sciences, cybersecurity, and unmanned aerial systems.