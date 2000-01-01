Reinforcingthe leadership’s unwavering commitment to enhance government performance, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, visited the headquarters of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai. His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General; and the Assistant Directors General. During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied by His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai. His Highness praised the efforts and achievements of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in facilitating procedures, enhancing the customer experience, and adopting the latest technologies, which embody Dubai's vision and elevate its standing as a model for futuristic cities. These efforts serve the goals of comprehensive development, further strengthening Dubai’s, and the UAE’s,global appeal as top destinations to live, work, and visit. His Highness was briefed on a range of institutional initiatives and development projects that reflect the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs’future-focused vision, aligned with the Government of Dubai’s strategy to deliver smart, integrated, and human-centric services that meet global standards of excellence. Several strategic imperatives, including the 360 Services Policy, service leadership initiatives, adoption of AI applicationsandrisk management systems, and internal auditing practices, were highlighted during the tour, in addition to institutional efforts at reputation-building, future foresight, employee wellbeing, and promoting sports within the workplace. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed also reviewed the key projects and practices that reflect the pioneering role of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubaiin providing service models that enhance customer trust and contribute to the leadership of the emirate of Dubai and the UAE across various development indices. The visit comes as part of His Highness’s ongoing efforts to monitorthe performance of government entities, gain insight into their operations, and support their developmental projects – aligned with Dubai’s vision for institutional integration and sustainable innovation. His Excellency Lt. General Al Marri expressed deep pride and appreciation aboutHis Highness Sheikh Ahmed’s visit. “We were honoured by the visit of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, which serves as a powerful source of inspiration and renews motivation to continue our mission of enhancing quality of life through advanced, human-centered smart services and initiatives. His Highness’s field engagement with government entities strengthens an innovative work environment and reinforces the belief that institutional excellence in our nation is not a temporary goal, but a deeply rooted culture that promotes social stability and enhances quality of life.” His Excellency added: “At the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, we reaffirm our commitment to being active partners in safeguarding these national achievements by delivering high-quality services that improve individual wellbeing and elevate our country’s global standing.”