His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, chaired the first meeting of thenewly formedcouncil, following the issuance of Decree No. (24) of 2025 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. During the meeting, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed reviewed the progress of key initiatives shaping a new phase of growth acrossthe emirate’s media landscape. The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the council,Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the council, and other members, including His Excellency Malek Al Malek, Her Excellency Hala Badri, Her Excellency Aisha Miran, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Lootah, His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, His Excellency Issam Kazim, His Excellency Mohamed Al Mulla, Abdullah Belhoul, Younus Al Nasser, andArif Amiri. During the session, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed assessed progress in implementing the outcomes of its recent film industry retreat, which set forward strategies to enhance Dubai’s standing as a major filmmaking hub. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Dubai’s media sector is entering a new period of transformation, with a strategy focused on talent development, enhanced regulatory frameworksand the adoption of advanced technologies. Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are accelerating efforts to build a future-ready media sector that reflects Dubai’s global aspirations.” “Our goal is to establish an integrated ecosystem that provides an enabling environment for emerging media sectors and film production to flourish. The media industry is a vital contributor to Dubai’s broader economic ambitions and a key pillar of our knowledge and innovation-driven future. The Dubai Media Council is committed to building a world-class media industry that supports the emirate’s development journey and reinforces Dubai’s position as a major global centre for the creative economy.” Outcomes of film industry retreat The council also reviewed the outcomes of the film industry retreat hosted recently by the newly established commission, Dubai Films and Games. The retreat, held in February, brought together global and local production companies, filmmakers, producers, and key public and privatesector stakeholders to assess the current state of the UAE film industry and shape a unified strategy for its future growth. A comprehensive report presented at the meeting outlined the retreat’s key findings, built around four strategic themes: enhancing production infrastructure, expanding marketing and distribution, nurturing talent, and advancing regulatory and policy frameworks. The discussions identified critical challenges and proposed actionable solutions to harness the industry’s full potential. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Dubai’s media landscape is gaining strong momentum, powered by the adoption of emerging technologies and a new generation of creative talent. Today, media servesnot only as a driver of innovation and growth, but also as a platform for cultural storytelling and the expression of national identity. By transforming governance, investing in talent, and easingregulatorypathways, we are working to reinforce Dubai’s emergence as a destination for industry excellence. From attracting international productions to helping local talent break into global markets, our strategy is about unlocking new opportunities and establishing Dubai as a vital player in the global landscape.” “Under the direction of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we continue to enhance our capabilities to contribute to strategic national priorities. We also aim to strengthen the council’s role in accelerating the growth of the film and gaming sectors,” she added. Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said:

“As Dubai’s media sector expands, so too must the systems that support it. Our focus is on building an ecosystem that keeps pace with innovation while remaining responsive to the changing needs of the industry. Following the recent film industry retreat, we are implementing recommendations to enhance regulatory frameworks and permit processes, andstreamline procedures across government entitiesto supportindustry efficiency. The newly established entities Dubai Films and Games and the Dubai Media Regulatory Officeare key enablers of the council’s strategy to create a supportiveecosystem that reinforces Dubai’s growth as a global media hub.” The session also reviewed preparations for the Arab Media Summit, scheduled for 26–28 May 2025, which will bring together regional and global media leaders for dialogue and knowledge exchange on vital industry issues.