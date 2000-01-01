Hamdan Bin Mohammed To Embark On Official Visit To Oman Leading High Level Delegation #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed To Embark On Official Visit To Oman Leading High Level Delegation
(26 May 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, is set to begin an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman tomorrow (Monday), leading a high-level delegation. During the visit, His Highness will meet with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin TariqAl Said, Sultan of Oman, and hold discussions with senior Omani officials aimed at enhancing cooperation and reinforcing the longstanding bonds between the two countries.

Sheikh Hamdan will be accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Also accompanying His Highness during the visit will be His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application; Her Excellency Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State; His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai’s State Security Department; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Chairman of the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce.

