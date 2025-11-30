The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) has unveiled a bold, refreshed brand identity, which celebrates its transformative impact on the city’s health and wellbeing. The announcement was made at a special gathering held to thank the government entities, schools, corporate entities, partners, fitness establishments and local communities that have helped make the annual event a resounding success. The ninth edition of DFC will take place from 1 to 30 November 2025, the UAE’s Year of Community. His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, began the ceremony with gratitude for every individual, organisation, government partner and stakeholder who has helped shape the success of DFC, noting that more than 13 million people have taken part over eight editions. In his keynote speech, His Excellency also shared his personal fitness journey and his perspective on the evolving landscape of sport and fitness. Launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) embodies his vision to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities. Driven by this visionary leadership, the initiative’s ongoing success supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing the city’s position as a global leader in both business and lifestyle. Commenting on the impact of DFC, His Excellency said:“The success of the Dubai Fitness Challenge would not have been possible without the passion, energy, and commitment of our community. Since its launch in 2017, DFC has grown into a citywide movement embraced by the people of Dubai—transforming the city into a world-class sporting hub. With 2025 declared the Year of Community in the UAE, I am confident that this year’s edition will once again unite friends, families, and organisations in the shared pursuit of a healthier, more active lifestyle.” What began as a challenge to inspire residents and visitors alike to be active for 30 minutes every day for 30 days has grown into a citywide celebration of fitness, created and sustained by Dubai’s communities. Over the years, participation has grown by a remarkable 200%, with the movement bringing together people of all ages and cultural backgrounds, fostering a culture of health and vitality across Dubai. During the event, His ExcellencyAhmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, revealed the refreshed brand identity for DFC. With its vibrant colours and dynamic lines, the new logo embodies DFC's bold, inspiring and inclusive spirit - just like Dubai. Commenting on the evolution of DFC, he stated: “It is truly inspiring to witness how much Dubai Fitness Challenge has transformed our city and our communities, helping residents and visitors embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. DFC is a testament to how visionary leadership can turn ambition into reality. By fostering a healthier, more connected community, DFC advances the D33 Agenda’s goal of making our city the best place to visit, live and work in. Our refreshed brand captures the energy of this movement, inspiring millions to embrace active lifestyles. We look forward to seeing how the ninth edition of this initiative will continue to improve the well-being of individuals, build on Dubai’s legacy and bring to life our shared vision for a healthier, happier community, further enhancing Dubai’s global standing.” Alongside the refreshed brand, the 2025 highlight calendar was revealed, featuring 30 days of free and inclusive fitness events, fitness villages, community hubs, classes, and activities aimed at transforming Dubai into a city-wide gym that welcomes everyone and helping the community embrace a more active lifestyle. This year’s Challenge will feature a brand new flagship event: Dubai Yoga, which will bring the 30-day Challenge to a close with a sunset yoga session on 30 November, promoting holistic wellbeing. Returning events include the Dubai Ride, presented by DP World on 2 November; Dubai Stand-Up Paddle on 8-9 November; and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, on 23 November. Each event is designed to engage participants in diverse, community-focused activities and build on the success of 2024, which saw a record-breaking 2,735,158 participants - a 14% increase from 2023. Data from 2024 highlights DFC’s lasting impact: 18% of participants reported improved physical fitness, 15% noted enhanced psychological wellbeing, and 14% experienced greater self-esteem and reduced anxiety. For all the latest updates and to learn more about Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.