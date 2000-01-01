Community Development Authority Brings Eid Joy To 10,000 Children Through Eidiya Initiative #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Community Development Authority Brings Eid Joy To 10,000 Children Through Eidiya Initiative
(7 June 2025)

  

As part of its efforts to strengthen social cohesion, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai distributed Eidiya(Eid gift money)to 10,000 children of families benefiting from CDA services, including orphans, on the occasion of Eid AlAdha.

Organised under the ‘Eidiya’ initiative, and in collaboration with the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (AWQAF Dubai), the distribution reflects a shared commitment to strengthening community bonds and reinforcing social solidarity and cultural values.The initiative also aligns with the goals of the ‘Year of Community’.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA, said the initiative reflects the leadership’s vision of placing people at the heart of development. She also highlighted the initiative as a testament to effective collaboration among social development partners.

Her Excellency praised the key role of AWQAF Dubai in supporting initiatives that promote generosity and community care.

“The Eidiyais not just financial support; it’s a heartfelt message meant to bring joy to children during these blessed days and to make them feel valued and cared for,” she said. “Giving Eidiya is a cherished tradition in our culture, and the happiness it brings to children is truly priceless.”

Her Excellency also reaffirmed CDA’s ongoing commitment to launching initiatives that meet the needs of families and help build a strong and sustainable community system.

“We aim to make the most of religious, national, and social occasions to highlight the value of each individual in society,” she said. “Children, as the heart of the family and the foundation of the future, deserve our full attention and support. Caring for their daily well-being helps build their confidence in themselves and in their community.”

