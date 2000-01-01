His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, launched the Dubai Judicial Authority's 2024 annual report. The report highlights the performance of Dubai's judicial entities, showcasing improvements in their operations, key indicators, and service delivery. This information will be instrumental in devising policies and strategies to further strengthen the judicial authority. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum stated: “Strengthening Dubai's judicial system remains a top priority, aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global model for swift justice and the rule of law.” His Highness added: “This annual report, which for the third consecutive year consolidates data from all Dubai judicial authorities, demonstrates our commitment to transparency and comprehensive evaluation of judicial performance. The strong performance indicators highlighted in the report reflect the efficiency of our judicial system and support our efforts to build an even more advanced and effective system capable of meeting Dubai's future ambitions and reinforcing its global leadership.” His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council, stated that Dubai's judicial authorities—Dubai Courts, the Public Prosecution, and the Judicial Inspection Authority—work constantly and cohesively under the direct supervision of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum as Chairman of the Judicial Councilto ensure the highest standards of accuracy and quality in judicial work. He noted that the Judicial Authority's annual reports provide transparent insight into the judicial system's performance and serve as a tool for ongoing development efforts and to addressany foreseen challenges. This ultimately supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum to establish robust governance, ensure swift and efficient justice, and strengthen public trust in Dubai's judicial system. Key achievements The report highlighted key developmental achievements, including the adoption of judicial career paths, the launch of an online service system for judicial members and the Judicial Inspection Authority, and the approval of the Authority's 2024-2026 strategy. The Judicial Council issued 84 regulatory resolutions and 50 legislative enactments to enhance governance within Dubai's judicial sector. Additionally, the General Secretariat completed 39 studies that informed the adoption of several judicial development projects. Digital transformation In 2024, Dubai Courts published 19,329 judicial rulings, held 21,091 remote hearings, and conducted 9,672 investigations via video conferencing. The Public Prosecution issued 41,457 smart criminal judgments and processed 9,189 smart bail applications. Dubai Courts also completed 1,518,620 smart requests, a significant increase from 856,472 in 2023. This demonstrates the public's growing adoption of smart services offered by Dubai's judicial authorities. Professional development thrust The report reflects a 17% increase in the judiciary’s strength, reaching 429 by the end of 2024, up from 366 in 2023. This marked growth in the judiciary’s membership aims to expedite case resolution while upholding the highest levels of accuracy and quality in judicial work. Furthermore, the report showed that members of the judiciary received 978 hours of training, benefiting 385 individuals, highlighting the focus on professional development within the judicial authority. Performance indicators Dubai Courts saw a significant increase in the overall value attributable to case settlements, reaching AED36.2 billion, up over AED25 billion from the previous year. A total of 26,530 civil cases were resolved, representing 97.58% of all cases filed. Public auction revenues rose to AED2.4 billion from approximately AED2 billion in 2023. The accuracy of judgments issued by courts of first instance improved to 85%. Both appellate courts and the Court of Cassation saw a decrease in time to judgment (19% and 9% respectively), with corresponding reductions in the time from case registration to judgment. Executed requests totalled 1,288,191, achieving a 100% completion rate, and funds collected through enforcement proceedings increased to AED9.3 billion. Disbursements to individuals in need through the Al Khair Courts initiative reached AED60.3 million, a 36.5% year-over-year increase. Public Prosecution’srecord The annual report indicates that the Public Prosecution intervened in 1,031 non-criminal cases in 2024, demonstrating its proactive engagement in such matters. Furthermore, it handled 40,894 criminal cases, comprising 88.3% of its total caseload for the year. In upholding rights and freedoms indicators, the Public Prosecution achieved a 95.7% timely execution rate for criminal judgments and an 85.1% completion rate for criminal investigations and dispositions, maintaining a 94.1% accuracy rate in investigations and charges. Expanded oversight role The Judicial Inspection Authority, guided by its 2024-2026 strategy, significantly increased its oversight activities. Inspection reports on members of the judiciary rose by 18%, from 579 in 2023 to 708 in 2024. The Authority also addressed 250 complaints regarding judicial operations. The Dubai Judicial Council is committed to upholding justice, equality, and the rule of law, contributing to Dubai’s sustainable development through a fair, impartial, modern, and effective judicial system. The Council strives to realise Dubai's vision for a robust and independent judiciary, fostering ethical conduct and ensuring the dignity, integrity, and competence of its members.