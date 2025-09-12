The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced the implementation of the ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative across all Dubai Government entities, following the success of its pilot phase in 2024. Aimed at enhancing work-life balance for government employees, the initiative will run from 1 July to 12 September 2025 and will be implemented based on each entity’s discretion. The results from the pilot phase of the initiative, implemented across 21 government entities in 2024, demonstrated enhanced productivity and improved work environments. Data also showed an increase in employee satisfaction and happiness, reaching up to 98%, while assessments under the Dubai Government Excellence Programme highlighted clear improvements in the performance of participating entities. Strategic step The initiative’s expansion this year aligns with the ‘Year of Community’ and represents a strategic step towards enhancing work-life balance for government employees. By fostering a flexible and supportive work environment, the initiative aims to boost employee satisfaction and productivity, while also strengthening family ties—the foundation of a cohesive society. His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said the ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative reflects the strategic direction of the Government of Dubai to place people at the heart of its policies. “This initiative demonstrates our firm commitment to enhancing the government work environment, making it more adaptable and responsive to the needs of employees and the community,” he said. “The implementationof this year’s expanded edition, builds on the successful outcomes of the 2024 pilot phase. It reflects a comprehensive vision aimed at developing an advanced government system that balances institutional efficiency with human well-being. This supports Dubai’s aspirations to lead in delivering flexible, sustainable, and people-centric government services.” The Government of Dubai highlighted that the implementation of the initiative will alignwith the official five-day working hours. Employees will be divided into two groups.The first group will workeight hours from Monday to Thursday and enjoy Friday as a full holiday, while the second group will work seven hours from Monday to Thursday and 4.5 hours on Friday.