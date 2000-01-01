The Emirati Supplier Programme, managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), facilitated the awarding of more than AED1.29 billion in contracts to Emirati SMEs in 2024. The latest results reflect the steadfast commitment of the Government of Dubai to empowering SMEs, further reinforcing their role in driving economic growth in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033. The success of the programme also aligns with the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Community, celebrated in 2025, highlighting the importance of supporting grassroots entrepreneurship and fostering inclusive growth. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, affirmed that supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is a strategic priority for the emirate. He noted that Dubai’s commitment to creating a thriving environment for SMEs stems from its strong belief in the vital role of entrepreneurship in driving economic resilience, future-readiness, innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth. His Highness added that, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has built one of the world’s most dynamic and supportive business ecosystems for entrepreneurs, which nurtures their growth from early-stage ideas to global ventures. Dubai continues to advance this ecosystem by removing barriers, simplifying regulations, and expanding access to capital, talent, and international markets. Empowering SMEs and entrepreneurs remains central to achieving the ambitious objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Since its inception in 2002, Dubai SME has facilitated more than AED12 billion in contracts, providing Emirati-owned businesses with unparalleled opportunities across diverse sectors. The Emirati Supplier programme mandates government departments and other entities, in which the government holds 25% or more equity, to allocate 10% of their purchasing to Emirati companies that are members of Dubai SME. The 2024 results highlight robust engagement from government, semi-government, federal, and private sector entities in supporting SME development. In 2024, government entities awarded AED652.8 million in contracts to Dubai SME members, with the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) being the highest contributors. Semi-government organisations contributed AED347.7 million, led by the Emirates Group, Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), and Dubai Holding. The federal sector accounted for AED94.6 million, steered by the Ministry of Health & Prevention’s Emirates Health Services (EHS), Ministry of Education (MoE), and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). Private sector partners further strengthened their engagement with Emirati enterprises, awarding AED198.9 million in procurement contracts led by Union Coop, Carrefour, and Emaar Properties. By expanding procurement opportunities for local businesses, the Emirati Supplier Programme directly advances the D33 Agenda’s objectives to boost economic diversification, enhance the global competitiveness of homegrown companies, and increase SME contribution to Dubai’s non-oil GDP. The initiative also reflects a broader government effort to create a sustainable, innovation-driven economy powered by resilient and agile national enterprises. His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The exceptional achievement of the Emirati Supplier Programme is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and significantly drives forward the momentum of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. By embedding Emirati enterprises into the supply chains of public and private sector procurement, we are accelerating economic diversification and positioning Dubai as a global model for sustainable growth. This strategic approach has already yielded remarkable enhancements in both the quality and sophistication of services provided by our SME members, demonstrating their increasing capacity to deliver excellence across critical sectors. Our focus remains on enabling Emirati businesses to scale effectively and compete confidently on the global stage, and these results, achieved through sustained collaboration with stakeholders across sectors, will further encourage Emirati entrepreneurs to succeed in a competitive, future-ready economic landscape.” Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: “Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the Emirati Supplier Programme continues to be a key driver of growth for Emirati entrepreneurs. The value of contracts awarded in 2024 is a powerful testament to the increasing confidence in our SME sectors, which now includes more than 970 national establishments registered in the programme. The 2024 results highlight the professional service sector’s leading role, accounting for 52% of government contracts and supplies though outsourcing services and facility management. The commercial sector followed with 45%, driven by technical devices and electronics, and food and beverages, while the industrial sector contributed 3%, primarily through plastic and food industries. “The Dubai Government continues to empower entrepreneurs by creating a supportive environment and implementing legislative frameworks that enable them to discover and leverage growth opportunities. We take pride in the achievements of the Emirati Supplier Programme and commend the dedication of government and semi-government entities, along with the federal and private sector partners, whose effective contributions have strengthened the programme and Emirati entrepreneurs. “Today, more than 73 entities are committed to the programme, making a tangible impact in supporting national projects and reinforcing their contributions to the national economy.” For SMEs, the Emirati Supplier Programme strengthens confidence in government support, encouraging more businesses to register with Dubai SME and benefit from the opportunities, as well as tapping into its tailored services - from mentorship and workshops to financial backing. For the broader industry, it underscores the evolving role of government and private sectors in bolstering Emirati competitiveness, positioning Dubai as a model for entrepreneurial empowerment worldwide, and ensuring its place at the forefront of the global economy.