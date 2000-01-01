Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, The Executive Council has approved the ‘Dubai Orchestra’ project. This initiative aims to enhance the presence of Emirati arts and culture on the global stage; reinforce Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent; elevate the efficiency of Dubai’s arts sector; and support promising local talent. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed affirmed that, through its diverse projects and initiatives, Dubai continues to provide an inspiring modelfor cultural development, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness said: “Art is a universal language that connects peopleand Dubai is a hub for initiatives that build bridges between cultures and celebrate creativity. We continue to support and empower the cultural and artistic sectors by establishing an integrated and sustainable infrastructure that promotes the growth and prosperity of cultural and creative industries, and enriches the global cultural movement. With new initiatives, Dubai is poised to further grow in status as a destination for major international events, innovative ideas and pioneering projects.” His Highness noted that Dubai is distinguished by its dynamism and ability to attract exceptional talent within a thriving creative environment, emphasising that the ‘Dubai Orchestra’ project reflects the spirit of the emirate, embodies the uniqueness of its cultural identity, and reinforces the values of creativity and innovation. He added: “We have approved the ‘Dubai Orchestra’ project as a key avenue for expanding international cultural collaboration. It contributes to developing the cultural and arts sectors, further highlighting Dubai’s rich and diverse cultural landscape and heritage.” Centre for the creative economy Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, affirmed that the approval of the ‘Dubai Orchestra’ project marks a meaningful step in reinforcing Dubai’s growing presence on the global cultural stage. It reflects the emirate’s long-term vision to become a leading centre for the creative economy and lays the foundation for nurturing future generations capable of expressing the universal language of human creativity. Her Highness said: “Dubai’s position on the global cultural map results from the clear and inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose efforts have transformed our city into a vibrant home for creativity and artistic innovation. The ‘Dubai Orchestra’ will enhance our community’s exceptional talent and drive music’s powerful role in celebrating our cultural diversity.” She highlighted that the project represents a unique opportunity to strengthen Dubai’s creative scene, foster its distinct musical identity, and advance its global competitiveness in the cultural and artistic sectors. Her Highness added: “ ‘Dubai Orchestra’ will be a catalyst for growth, reflecting our ongoing commitment to elevating the music sector, enabling creative talent, and deepening the role of the arts as a bridge between cultures. Music remains one of humanity’s most enduring forms of connection – a powerful expression of identity, emotion, and shared experience. Through this initiative, we continue to champion it as a vital part of Dubai’s future driven by knowledge and innovation.” The ‘Dubai Orchestra’ project seeks to nurture a vibrant creative environment that advances the local music sector, attracts exceptional talent, and empowers homegrown creatives to pursue their passion while enriching Dubai’s musical landscape. It aligns with the objectives of Dubai’s Creative Economy Strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position the emirate among the world’s top three urban economies; it also supports Dubai Culture’s mandate and sectoral priorities to strengthen the city’s cultural and creative industries. Moreover, the project supports the goals of the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33’ and its ambitious targets, particularly the objective of making Dubai the best city in terms of living experience and cultural vibrancy over the next decade. Enriching the cultural landscape The project, which marks a significant new chapter in Dubai’s creative landscape, is set to stimulate the arts sector and drive economic growth through its cultural, social, and economic impact. By embedding culture and the arts into everyday life, it not only deepens public appreciation of their value but also enriches Dubai’s cultural fabric. The ‘Dubai Orchestra’ aims to have Emirati talent make up 50% of its members by 2033. In the coming phase, the orchestra will roll out impactful initiatives to deepen community engagement, including youth-focused programmes, strategic partnerships with community organisations, and educational opportunities that nurture artistic talent. These efforts will empower emerging musicians, elevate their skills, and position them to deliver compelling musical experiences while preserving and promoting the region’s living musical heritage. Dubai Orchestra’s launch supports the emirate’s goal of enhancing the quality of cultural life through artistic and musical events, fostering a vibrant atmosphere, strengthening social cohesion, and providing a creative outlet for the next generation, particularly through collaborations with internationally renowned orchestras.