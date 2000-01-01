|
Rayhan Aleem, Founder & Managing Partner, Alpha Pro Partners
Starting your own business means handling tasks that might not come naturally and one of the biggest struggles is often accounting. Multiple surveys show that accounting anxiety is real: around half of SME owners experience stress from accounting tasks, with 40% saying it consumes too much of their time. 60% admit not being knowledgeable when it comes to finances.
Sound familiar? Then implementing the right accounting software can make a massive difference. Here’s why.
The health check your business needs
Accounting is more than just balancing books, managing invoices or submitting VAT returns. It’s about understanding the financial health of your business. The right software gives you visibility into cash flow, automates the repetitive stuff, and keeps you compliant with UAE tax regulations.
Instead of losing hours every week to spreadsheets or chasing receipts, you’ll get your time back to concentrate on growth, client servicing, and doing the work you enjoy. After all, that’s why you started this journey.
What to look for
Not all accounting platforms are created equal. If you're running a business in the UAE, there are a few key features worth prioritising:
- Suitability: Always consider your business needs. There are a variety of options available, including specialised software for different industries.
- Compliance: Make sure the software is approved by the UAE Federal Tax Authority to stay in line with regulatory requirements.
- Bank Integrations: Choose a system that connects with local banks for real-time reconciliation and easier expense tracking.
- Multi-Currency Support: If you deal with overseas clients or suppliers—or operate in a free zone—multi-currency functionality is important.
- Scalability: You might start with basic invoicing, but as your business grows, so will your accounting needs; choose software that can grow with you.
- Mobile Access: Look for platforms with a good mobile app allowing you to approve payments or make checks from anywhere.
- Easyto Use: Make sure the interface is intuitive enough for you and your team to navigate without constant support.
Take advantage of the cloud
Cloud-based accounting platforms have become the go-to for SMEs for good reason.
With cloud-based systems, you get automatic updates, remote access, real-time collaboration with your bookkeeper or accountant, and secure data backups. For most SMEs in the UAE, this flexibility is a game-changer, especially if you’re managing operations from different locations or working with a remote team.
Think local
A great platform should also feel local. Check if the software is compliant with UAE tax regulations and offers features relevant to local business needs, e.g. Arabic invoice formats.Local customer support is another huge plus. Dealing with time zone delays or language barriers when you’re stuck on a deadline can be seriously frustrating.
Popular choices
We recommended doing your research or seeking the advice of an accounting professional to help you make the right choice for your business. A few good software options to consider include:
· Xero
· Quickbooks
· Wafeq
· Zoho Books
Weigh Up the Cost
While price is always a factor, don’t fall into the trap of choosing the cheapest option and ending up with more headaches.
Look beyond the monthly subscription at what’s included, such as customer support, training, app integrations, and add-ons. Also think about the hidden cost of not having your finances in order. Missed tax deadlines, poor cash flow visibility, and lost opportunities can be far more expensive in the long run.
Choosing the right accounting software is an investment in your small business’ future. So, don’t rush it. Do a bit of research. Take advantage of free trials. And when in doubt, speak to a local accounting firm like Alpha Pro Partners who understands the UAE landscape and can help set you up for success. Contact clients@alphapartners.co.