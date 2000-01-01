His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also attended the event. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed extolled the work of The Executive Office in setting a defining template for leadership and innovation over a quarter century, highlighting its role in helping realise his vision for Dubai as a global pioneer that constantly strives for excellence and anticipates the future. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: “For 25 years, The Executive Office has inspired teamwork and effectively implemented our development vision. Today, we witness the results of the integrated government work ecosystem overseen by The Executive Office, culminating in Dubai's prominent global standing. “The Executive Office is a source of exceptional ideas, an accelerator of change, and a launchpad for future-focused projects and initiatives that have laid a foundation for continued economic and social progress.” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added: “The Executive Office will continue to play a key role in advancing Dubai's strategic vision for global leadership. Twenty-five years of achievement fuels our drive for further transformation and advancement.” During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed met with The Executive Office team, praising their contributions in enabling government decision-making and Dubai's development across various sectors. He emphasised the team’s vital role in showcasing Dubai's leadership in diverse spheres and urged them to intensify their efforts to accelerate the next phase of Dubai's growth in key sectors. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed toured an exhibition showcasing The Executive Office's key strategic projects and initiatives, highlighting their significant contributions to Dubai's modernisation and progress. He also viewed a video depicting The Executive Office's achievements ever since its establishment. A laboratory for bold ideas His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stated: “Guided by the vision and direct oversight of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, The Executive Office has, for the past 25 years, served as a solid foundation for envisioning and shaping Dubai's future. From its inception, The Executive Office was designed not as a typical government entity, but as a laboratory for bold ideas and unconventional solutions. Through this approach, and in collaboration with all stakeholders, it has propelled Dubai to unprecedented global prominence and competitiveness.” Driving transformative change His Excellency Al Gergawi added: “Over the past 25 years, we have translated the leadership's directives into action that places innovation and creativity at the core of government work. This resulted in major projects and initiatives that have driven transformative social and economic progress in Dubai.” His Excellency Al Gergawi reiterated: “Celebrating 25 years of achievement today underscores our commitment to redoubling our efforts and continuing to pioneer new approaches to government work, ensuring that Dubai remains the most agile city in decision-making and the most adaptable to change.” Proactive approach The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum embodies a unique model of governance, grounded in His Highness's vision and proactive approach. This approach prioritises meticulous planning based on in-depth analysis, developing strategies to maximise efficiency and achieve targets, driving continuous progress across Dubai's economic and social landscape. Established by decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, The Executive Office has been instrumental in supporting Dubai's decision-making process. Serving as the direct executive arm for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's directives and initiatives, The Executive Office plays a crucial role in shaping Dubai's future vision and direction. It conducts comprehensive analytical studies across various sectors—economic, social, political, cultural, and developmental—to inform strategic decisions. Monitoring function Functioning as a specialised think tank, The Executive Office advises relevant entities, ensuring informed decision-making. It also monitors the implementation of plans, programmes, and projects initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to guarantee their success. Furthermore, The Executive Office continuously monitors Dubai’s performance across various sectors, providing regular reports to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. These reports track progress on key initiatives and decisions. The Executive Office also develops long-term strategies and plans, incorporating scenario planning and in-depth analysis to anticipate and address future challenges and global trends. It also conducts studies and proposes development projects across diverse fields. A hub for creative thinking With the direct support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, The Executive Office has become a hub for creative and strategic thinking and a source of innovative solutions. Over 25 years, its unique vision and commitment to innovation have fuelled remarkable achievements, playing a vital role in Dubai's modern progress and comprehensive development. The Executive Office has launched major projects that have driven fundamental transformations, elevating Dubai's global standing, enhancing its international competitiveness, and advancing its economic and social sectors. Dubai International Financial Centre Among the most prominent of these projects is the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), established in 2004. The DIFC marked a new chapter in Dubai's success, solidifying the emirate's and the UAE's position as a global economic powerhouse. Thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DIFC has transformed Dubai into a leading international financial centre. In 2024, the DIFC demonstrated its influence in shaping the future of finance, achieving record-breaking performance. Active companies within DIFC grew to 6,920, with 1,823 new companies joining in, recording a 25% increase. The workforce expanded to over 46,000 employees, and assets under management reached over $700 billion. The DIFC also hosts family businesses managing $1.2 trillion in assets. The Dubai Council Launched by The Executive Office in 2020, the Dubai Council drives major transformative projects to elevate Dubai's global standing. The Dubai Council has launched 25 such projects and formed 4 higher committees to oversee impactful initiatives that have spurred significant social and economic progress in Dubai. The Dubai Council has overseen strategic projects that aimed to restructure key entities in Dubai, which helped spur growth across various sectors.