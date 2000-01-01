His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the 2024-2025 cohort of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Program, launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), part of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness affirmed that developing innovative leaders who can shape the future remains a national priority and a key pillar of the UAE’s approach to progress. By empowering national talent across sectors, the UAE continues to strengthen its global standing and enable institutions to keep pace with advancements across sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: “I am proud of this new cohort of ambitious national leaders from both the public and private sectors. They embody the positive initiative, responsibility, and commitment to personal and institutional growth, as well as to public service, that our people demonstrate daily. Hundreds of leaders have now graduated from the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Program. We remain committed to nurturing innovative leaders who have the courage to take bold decisions and challenge conventional thinking.”

Comprehensive leadership experiences

The Program is designed to develop and empower aspiring Emirati leaders for key positions and strategic project management, across public and private sector organisations.

Founded on the vision and methodology of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Program featured a series of comprehensive leadership experiences that blend thought, practical application, and global perspectives, with individual and group mentoring. A total of 60 Emirati leaders and global experts provided oversight and mentorship, in collaboration with leading international universities and centres.

The Program offered an international trip that included a visit to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, where participantsreceived training in discipline, decisiveness, and field leadership.

Participants in the 2024-2025 cohort submitted a practical application focused on six transformative projects across health, education, the economy, quality of life, tourism, infrastructure, and community sectors.

Launched in 2017, the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Program develops leaders who champion innovation, drive transformative change in workplaces, and contribute to shaping the future.

Since 2003, the MBRCLD has delivered impactful programmes that cultivate well-rounded, adaptable leaders equipped to navigate change and address future challenges with competence and foresight.