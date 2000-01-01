The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) was honoured at this year’s GovMedia Conference, held in Singapore in June, earning two notable mentionsfor its work in advancing the city’s cultural landscape. The Authority received the ‘UAE Public Sector Initiative of the Year Award for World Cities Culture Summit 2024,’ and the ‘UAE Public-Private Partnership of the Year Award for Dubai Culture & Google: Digitising Heritage & Empowering Creatives,’ with both citationscoming in the Culture and the Arts category. These accolades reflect the far-reaching impact of the Authority’s initiatives, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. Largest edition It may be recalled that Dubai Culture successfully organised the 2024 edition of the World Cities Culture Summit (WCCS), with Dubai becoming the first city in the MENA region to host the event under the theme ‘Tomorrow’s Culture: How Will the Next Generation Shape Our World?’ The event brought together 141 delegates from 36 cities around the world, the largest edition in the Summit’s history. It provided a platform to exchange insights on how urban centres can contribute to the creative economy, invest in the cultural and creative industries (CCIs), and create opportunities for talent to reshape cultural cities of the future. During the Summit, Dubai Culture launched the ‘Future of Education in the Creative Economy’ global report, examining the evolving landscape of CCIs and the vital role education plays in shaping an innovation-driven, knowledge-based economy. The Authority also introduced the Night-Time Economy Policy Accelerator, a collaborative initiative with the World Cities Culture Forum and VibeLab, which aims to establish frameworks that support cultural activities held after dark, contributing to economic growth. For the first time, Dubai Culture hosted a public session titled ‘Tomorrow’s Talent: What Do Creatives Need from Cities?’, which brought together over 250 participants, offering artists the chance to engage directly with cultural leaders and experts. The Summit also adopted a wide range of sustainability measures, including eco-friendly transport options, digital solutions, recycling stations, and a low-carbon impact plan, demonstrating Dubai Culture’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Dubai Culture also celebrated five years of its strategic partnership with Google last year with the launch of Phase 2 of the ‘Dubai’s Culture and Heritage’ project on the Google Arts & Culture platform. Developed in collaboration with local creatives, the initiative aims to elevate Dubai’s CCIs. The latest phase introduced over 130 curated stories, 1,200+ images, and 40+ videos in both Arabic and English, documenting Dubai’s heritage—from customs and traditions to attire, local handicrafts, public art, and everyday life. Empowering emerging voices As part of the same collaboration, the two entities also co-organised the MENA Creatives Bootcamp. The programme is designed to equip emerging voices with new and innovative tools that support their sustainability goals and enable them to leverage AI and advanced technologies to develop their projects and expand their local presence. Commenting on the recognition, Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, who led both winning projects, said: “These awards underscore our dedication to empowering specialists across disciplines and supporting the broader CCI ecosystem. Through our initiatives, we bring our mandate to life, activating the dynamic arts movement in Dubai, attracting world-class talent, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a hub for the global creative economy and a preferred destination for entrepreneurs and investors. The 2024 World Cities Culture Summit presented a unique opportunity to showcase Dubai’s identity, heritage, and diversity to the world, while our partnership with Google continues to deepen impact and widen access to local cultural content globally.” The GovMedia Conference and Awards is an annual event that highlights outstanding projects and initiatives across Asia that contribute to enhancing the well-being of the region’s populations.