Dubai Culture Wins Best AI Governance Framework 2025 At GovTech Innovation Awards
Dubai Culture Wins Best AI Governance Framework 2025 At GovTech Innovation Awards
(7 July 2025)

  

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been named the winner of theBest AI Governance Framework of 2025 during the GovTech Innovation Forum & Awards, hosted by TahawulTech in Dubai. The annual event honours government entities and IT leaders for driving digital transformation in the UAE and developing innovative solutions to improve the lives of citizens and residents.

The recognition celebrates Dubai Culture’s AI-driven initiatives that have enhanced cultural accessibility and public engagement. These efforts support the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to establish the countryas a global AI hub by 2031 and embedAI across all sectors.

Dubai Culture stood out for adopting cutting-edge practicesand integratingAI throughout its core activitieswhile adhering to internationalstandards and complying with national AI governance laws, policies, and regulations. The Authority also achieved ISO 42001:2023 certification for its AI management system, making itthe first government entity in Dubaiand the first cultural and arts institution worldwide, to receive this certification. It remains committed to empowering creative talent through advanced technological tools.

