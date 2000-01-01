Ahmed Bin Saeed Approves Senior Leadership Appointments Within The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Ahmed Bin Saeed Approves Senior Leadership Appointments Within The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority
(9 July 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has approved new senior leadership appointments within the Authority. This move is in line with DIEZ’s strategy to strengthen its leadership governance framework and support its institutional integration and comprehensive transformation journey.

The new appointments include Juma Al Matrooshi as Assistant Executive Chairman Investments and Partnerships at DIEZ, and Badr Buhannad as Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum emphasised that these appointments are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which highlight the importance of investing in national talent capable of driving economic development. By combining senior-level expertise with the promise of young professionals, this approach aims to empower the next generation of leaders and strengthen the ability of national cadres to lead the next phase of development with efficiency and competence. It also supports the broader goals of enhancing integration and building a more competitive and sustainable economic model.

These appointments reflect DIEZ’s strategic focus on developing a more integrated and attractive investment environment, while enhancing operational efficiency. This will further strengthen DIEZ’s contribution to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies within the next decade.

