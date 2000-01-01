On the sidelines of the International Food Show Africa (IFSA Africa), the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Tunisia, organized the UAE-Tunisia Agriculture and Food Forum to strengthen the economic partnership between the UAE and Tunisia in the areas of food, supply chains, and technologies related to the food value chain. The Forum was attended by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia; and officials from public and private entities in both countries, as well as representatives of international organizations and startups in the agriculture and food security sectors, including Al Islami Foods, Iveco, and Emirates Bio Farm. H.E. Bin Touq emphasized the broad prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Tunisia in the food, agriculture, and food security sectors. He noted that these sectors are a fundamental pillar of both countries’ efforts to achieve sustainable food security and boost local production. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing economic cooperation with Tunisia by developing strategic partnerships in food manufacturing, modern agricultural technologies, and sustainable food production practices. H.E. said: “The UAE-Tunisia Food Business Forum is a valuable opportunity to strengthen communication between UAE and Tunisian private sectors and to explore new prospects and partnerships in the sector by exchanging expertise and experiences in developing the food value chain and creating sustainable solutions for food security. It also serves as a distinguished platform to showcase the UAE’s achievements in the food sector and highlight the country’s pioneering capabilities in food manufacturing, advanced agricultural technologies, and sustainable food security initiatives.” H.E. Bin Touq added:“The UAE is moving toward an economic cluster model across key sectors, in line with its future economic vision. At the forefront of this strategy is the food economic cluster, which integrates agricultural production, food industries, and cutting-edge agri-tech into a cohesive and collaborative system. This synergy enhances competitiveness and empowers private sector enterprises operating within the food sector and its related industries.” H.E. Dr. Iman Ahmed Al-Salami, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, underscored the strength of bilateral ties and the pivotal role of the food industry in advancing the UAE’s food security strategy and agri-tech vision. She highlighted UAE companies as regional pioneers in this sector, emphasizing the forum’s importance in fostering UAE-Tunisian partnerships with key economic stakeholders in attendance. Her Excellency also pointed out the promising opportunities in manufacturing and biologicalproducts, which could further elevate economic cooperation between the two countries. The UAE’s food sector has experienced significant growth, with its contribution to non-oil GDP projected to rise to 11percent in 2024, up from 10 percent in 2023. This expansion is fueled by advancements in food manufacturing, agri-tech investments, and strengthened local production. Forecasts suggest the broader food system, encompassing production, processing, distribution, retail, hospitality, and logistics, will generate USD 38.3 to USD 40 billion in 2024. Additionally, the food and beverage manufacturing sector is poised to sustain this growth, with a projected 5.1 percent CAGR through 2028. UAE and Tunisian firms highlight food sector investment prospects The forum featured dedicated sessions and B2B meetings where companies from both markets showcased opportunities in smart agriculture, food processing, packaging technologies, and food logistics. Participants explored avenues to strengthen cooperation in agricultural research and food innovation, while also examining investment potential in emerging technologies like alternative proteins, vertical farming, and smart supply chain solutions. At the forum, participants explored future collaboration avenues and knowledge-sharing between public and private sector representatives, aiming to strengthen food security systems and boost joint investments in this critical sector. IFSA is Africa's premier annual food industry exhibition, hosted at Tunisia's KRAM Expo Center. The flagship event unites all major stakeholders across the food value chain - from production and processing to packaging, distribution, and cutting-edge food innovation.