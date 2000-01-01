Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Second World Blitz Chess Championship On 22 July #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Second World Blitz Chess Championship On 22 July
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, in collaboration with the UAE Chess Federation, invites chess enthusiasts of all ages to participate in the second edition of the World Blitz Chess Championship, set to take place on 22 July, coinciding with World Chess Day.

Building on the strong turnout and success of its inaugural edition, the championship offers participants an engaging platform to hone their mental and strategic thinking skills in a competitive and intellectually stimulating setting.

Dr Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, remarked:
“Organising this championship reflects our vision of libraries as dynamic, interactive spaces. No longer limited to books and silent reading, libraries today serve as living platforms for learning, creativity, and strategic thinking. This tournament seamlessly merges education with entertainment, providing young minds with opportunities to sharpen their analytical capabilities.”

He added: “We aim to embed critical and creative thinking in our youth through culturally rich programmes that challenge and inspire, contributing to a generation equipped to face the future wisely and intelligently.”

His Excellency Nasser Abdullah bin Amer, Assistant Secretary General of the UAE Chess Federation, said:“Our partnership with the Library marks a strategic step in promoting chess across the UAE. Bringing mind sports into cultural spaces reinforces the link between intellectual activity and lifelong learning.”

He added:“Chess teaches planning, adaptability, and thought. Hosting such events in knowledge hubs instils these values within the wider community, strengthening the cultural significance of mental games.”

Top players will be awarded valuable prizes, while all participants will receive certificates of participation. The UAE Chess Federation will also distribute educational chess books to encourage continued learning and passion for the sport.

For more information and to register, visit the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s website www.mbrl.ae or its social media platforms.

This tournament forms part of the Library’s wider strategy to offer innovative, knowledge-driven events that promote lifelong learning, support youth development, and enhance the UAE’s role in intellectual and sporting excellence.

