In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to nurture a financially aware generation and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for education and innovation, the Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE), in partnership with the National Bonds Corporation (NBC), has announced the launch of a new phase of the Young Investor Program. The pioneering educational initiative aims to enhance financial literacy among school students in Dubai through a strategic partnership between the public and private sectors. In its current phase, the programme targets more than 75,000 students across 50 private schools in Dubai, reflecting its rapid growth since launch and the commitment of government entities to embedding financial education within school curricula. The initiative aligns with the goals of Dubai’s Education Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33. The latest expansion builds on the success of the pilot phase—the first initiative of its kind in the region—launched in Dubai schools. It seeks to empower students from an early age with key concepts such as saving and personal financial planning, delivered through interactive modules and engaging educational content. His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “The Young Investor Program reflects our strategic focus on advancing quality education and supporting initiatives that equip students with essential life skills, particularly in financial literacy. We believe that investing in our children’s education is an investment in Dubai’s future, and we take pride in the leading role KFE plays in fostering innovative partnerships between the public and private sectors to realise this vision.” Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds Corporation, said: “We are proud of our partnership with KFE in implementing this unique programme, which reflects our commitment to building a financially aware generation capable of making informed decisions. Early financial education is fundamental to creating a stable and prosperous economy over time. Given the rapid pace of technological advancement in students' lives, we believe it is essential to equip them with the financial skills they need both during their education and in their future careers, so they are well prepared for a world that requires awareness, adaptability and smart decision-making.” The initiative is part of broader efforts by KFE to foster closer collaboration between public and private sector entities in building a comprehensive, future-ready education model. It also supports the leadership’s vision of developing a sustainable knowledge-based economy led by an empowered, well-educated generation prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.