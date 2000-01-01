Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Appointing Rashid Al Matrooshi As Commander-In-Chief Of Dubai Civil Defense #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree Appointing Rashid Al Matrooshi As Commander-In-Chief Of Dubai Civil Defense
(18 July 2025)

  

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, HisHighness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (34) of 2025 appointing LieutenantGeneral Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi as Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defense.

His Highness also issued Decision No. (26) of 2025 appointing Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defense. The decree and the decision are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed issued decisions promoting 6,247 personnel serving with law enforcement and entities concerned with public safety and security in Dubai, including the State Security Department in Dubai, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and the GeneralCommand of Dubai Civil Defense.

News Alerts
