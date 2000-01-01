Digital Dubai Launches First AI-Powered Emirati Family To Raise Awareness Of The City’s Digital Services Among The Community #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Digital Dubai Launches First AI-Powered Emirati Family To Raise Awareness Of The City’s Digital Services Among The Community
(1 August 2025)

  

In a pioneering step to enhance the digital quality of life and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital transformation, Digital Dubai has launched the first-ever virtual ‘Emirati Family’ created using artificial intelligence (AI).The initiative serves as an innovative platform for delivering government messages in a relatable, engaging, and accessible manner to all segments of society.

Designed as an interactive digital interface, the AI-powered family represents Emirati society and reflects its values and aspirations. It also supports Dubai’s vision of a smarter, more sustainable future.

Digital Dubai introduced the project with the unveiling of the first member of the virtual family, ‘The Girl’,who made her debut in a short video shared across social media platforms. Dressed in traditional Emirati attire with a modern twist, the character is designed to be warm and approachable, especially for children and families, encouraging dialogue around technology, AI, and digital services.

As part of efforts to encourage community participation, the character invited the public to help select her name from three options: ‘Dubai’, ‘Mira’, or ‘Latifa’. The project will soon introduce additional members of the virtual family, including the father, mother, and brother, forming a complete digital representation of an Emirati household. Powered by AI and advanced data technologies, the family will deliver engaging and educational messages about Dubai’s digital services in a light and relatable manner for all segments of society.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness of Dubai’s advanced digital services by promoting the concept of digital life through an interactive, human-centred approach. It is designed to engage people of all ages, cultures, nationalities, and languages, through virtual characters inspired by Emirati identity and cultural values.

Aligned with Digital Dubai’s vision, the initiative supports the development of modern, AI-powered communication tools that reflect Emirati values while engaging new generations in their preferred digital language and style.

Digital Dubai envisions these virtual characters as a relatable voice and an engaging bridge to raise awareness of digital services in an amusing, interactive, and meaningful way. The initiative supports Digital Dubai’s broader goals of building a future where digital innovation enhances quality of life, promotes human well-being, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in all aspects of digital living — including innovative methods of community engagement. Through this effort, Digital Dubai seeks to harness the power of AI to create a more resilient and people-centric digital future.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance