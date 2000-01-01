Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over Swearing-In Ceremony Of 35 New Judges At Dubai Courts #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over Swearing-In Ceremony Of 35 New Judges At Dubai Courts
(11 August 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai Courts.The ceremony took place at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House in Dubai.

His Highness wished the new judges success in their roles, emphasising the importance of upholding justice and integrity. Sheikh Mohammed alsoaffirmed that an independent judiciary is essential to ensure social stability and protect people’s rights. He highlighted the key role of judges in upholding the rule of law, delivering justice, and supporting national development, noting that fair rulings help build a society founded on justice, trust, and prosperity.

The newly appointed judges expressed their gratitude for the trust placed in them and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and rule of law.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, DirectorGeneral of H.H. The Dubai Ruler’s Court and Deputy Chairman of the Judicial Council, His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, DirectorGeneral of Dubai Courts, and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council.

