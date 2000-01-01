Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that it successfully supported 308 high-potential digital startups to establish and grow their businesses in the emirate during H1 2025, achieving year-over-year (YoY) growth of 39% compared to the 221 companies supported during the same period last year. His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy commented: “We are committed to developing an integrated digital business environment that provides the foundations for success for talents and digital companies, and supports their expansion from Dubai to global markets. We continue our efforts to enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as a global hub for digital companies, entrepreneurs, and technology investors by strengthening the digital infrastructure, enhancing the legislative and regulatory environment, and creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship.” “By strategically fostering a world-class ecosystem, we are not just attracting but actively empowering the next generation of tech leaders. We are dedicated to building impactful pathways for these companies to thrive, innovate, and expand from Dubai to the world, further cementing the city's role as a key player in the future of the global economy.These results from the first half of the year demonstrate the significant momentum we are building as we continue to accelerate Dubai's digital transformation journey.” Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said:

“In line with our commitment to supporting the growth of tech companies in Dubai, 10 events were organised during the first half of this year to enhance partnerships and support the digital economy sectors. We also organized 15 international roadshows to showcase Dubai’s advanced digital business ecosystem and promote the upcoming edition of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors.” Organised in October 2025 by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star brings together the world’s leading startups, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and digital leaders to explore the unique growth opportunities offered by Dubai and contribute to shaping the future of the digital economy. The roadshows featured presentations on Dubai’s competitive advantages and the comprehensive support offered by the chamber to digital startups seeking to expand into the emirate. It also included pitch competitions showcasing innovative ideas, with the winner in each city receiving a fully sponsored opportunity to participate in Expand North Star 2025. Additional competitions were held for a chance to qualify for the final stage of the Supernova Challenge, the region’s largest startup pitch competition, which will be held as part of the exhibition.