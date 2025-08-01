The Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry highlighted investment opportunities in the Republic of Mali during the UAE-Mali Business Forum, hosted by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with UAE Chambers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA).

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI, extended a warm welcome to the Malian trade delegation visiting the UAE from 13 to 18 August.

He praised the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and emphasized that the investment opportunities on offer present strong appeal for Emirati investors, especially within the framework of the UAE’s economic diversification strategy.

Al Owais affirmed the commitment of the UAE Chambers, and specifically the Sharjah Chamber, to actively promote these opportunities among their business communities to encourage investment in Mali, pointing out that they cover a wide range of sectors.

He emphasized the UAE business community’s growing interest in exploring Mali’s investment environment, underlining the UAE Chambers’commitment to strengthen cooperation with their Malian counterparts in the coming period.

He pointed out plans to sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing a joint business council that will serve as a structured platform for direct engagement between private sector representatives from both sides. The council will focus on strategic sectors such as agriculture, food security, infrastructure, energy, and mining.

Al Owais voiced his optimism that theUAE-Mali Business Forum would serve as a catalyst for expanded trade and investment cooperation between the UAE and Mali.

The Malian delegation, headed by Madiou Simpara, President of the Mali Chamber of Commerce and Industry, presented a portfolio of investment opportunities to the UAE side.

The proposed projects span key sectors such as renewable energy, artesian wells, and infrastructure development, and includethe establishment of both a large-scale commercial complex and a sports complex. Additional opportunities covered manufacturing, urban development, and land transport sectors in addition to the construction of a state-of-the-art international hospital.

MadiouSimpara invited UAE business sector’s representatives to visit Mali and assess firsthand the viable investment opportunities of mutual economic value.

He noted that the Chamber of Mali seeks to foster stronger collaboration with the UAE chambers across multiple sectors, with the objective of advancing commercial cooperation and reinforcing bilateral trade ties.