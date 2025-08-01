The pet industry in Dubai is blossoming into a lucrative, fast-moving sector.

Market Size & Growth Trends

Pet ownership has surged by over 30% since the COVID-19 pandemic, with people across age groups, especially young singles and seniorsembracing cats and dogs as companions

As of 2024, the UAE’s pet care market was valued at approximately USD 350–400 million

Projections from DubaiCityGuide.com suggest that the market will reach USD 2 billion by 2025, an increase of over 500%, implying a compound annual growth rate often estimated between 9–11%

The pet grooming services sector reached USD 37.7 million in 2024, and is projected to grow at an annual rate of 9.2%, reaching USD 62.9 million by 2030

What’s Fueling the Boom?

Pet “Humanization”. Pets as Family Members

Owners increasingly invest in premium services: grooming, daycare, luxury pet hotels, spas, custom diets, and more. It’s a lifestyle shift, not just pet ownership

Luxury & High-End Offerings

In Dubai, pet hotels with suites, pools, and even pet limousines exist. Gourmet pet food brands and designer pet accessories from fashion houses are gaining popularity

Technological Innovation & Digital Platforms

Apps like PetRepublic (digital e-passport and records management), Pet Watch (connecting pet sitters, vaccination reminders, GPS tracking), and Flooff (booking platform and pet profile management) are changing how care is delivered.

Retail Evolution & Online Sales

A fast-growing e-commerce environment, supported by high internet penetration and changing shopping behavior, is boosting the sale of pet food, accessories, and grooming products.

Strong Consumer Spending Power

High disposable income levels in the UAE—especially in Dubai—enable spending on premium products and services. For instance, pet food alone was a USD 107 million segment in 2024.

Regional Trade Interest & Pet Expos

Events like Pet World Arabia in Dubai reflect the industry's rapid evolution. The 2024 edition doubled in size versus its 2023 debut and featured 150+ exhibitors from over 20 countries. The MEA pet food market is forecast to exceed USD 6 billion by 2028.

Since there is intense competition for market share companies are using smart marketing to attract new clients.

