His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, at the Dubai World Trade Centre today officially opened ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East, two of the region’s most influential trade events, and the biggest editions to date. As confectionery and snack sales across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region race towards a projected $389.8 billion figure by year-end and the global private label market accelerates towards $2271.07 billion by 2033, the shows have become the launchpads of choice for industry giants seizing first-mover advantage. This confluence of market dynamics has propelled the international reach of ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East. Renowned global brands were in attendance, including Careem, Nestle, Nesto Group, Dunkin, Grandiose Supermarket, Yandex, Dubai Duty Free, Noon and Emirates Airlines, as companies pursue expanding opportunities across the region’s high-growth markets. ISM Middle East opened the doors to three action-packed days with a showcase of the world’s most innovative sweet and snacks brands, highlighting bold flavours and textures, festive product lines, and the latest in health-conscious and sustainable confectionery. A record-breaking international participation rate of 86% brought together more than 700 exhibitors from 66 countries, showcasing over 60,000 innovative products from leading names such as The Fini Group, Katrina Sweets, Terravita, Charbonnel & Walker, Caffarel (Lindt &Sprüngli Group), Walker’s Nonsuch Toffees, Maison Du Chocolat Café, Sucralliance, The Belgian Chocolate Group, and Yupi Indo Jelly Gum. Private Label Middle East reinforced its position as the region’s only dedicated private label event, offering buyers unrivalled opportunities to connect with manufacturers and explore new product development strategies. International presence was at 81.77%,highlighted by top exhibitors such as Scrub Daddy, Epson Middle East, Hotpack, Rahmani Group, Intercare, Saudi Coffee, Akbar Brothers, Delmonte, Koopman Amsterdam International and NAQUA-National Aquaculture. High-exposure platforms ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East have become high-exposure platforms for global product launches, with brands returning year after year to unveil their boldest innovations. At ISM Middle East, Lestello announced its latest product offering to bridge the gap between wellness and indulgence, and Kayow Nutrition continued the trend, launching their sugar-free protein nut butter and sugar-free protein cookies. Private Label Middle East saw Kesar Expert unveila saffron extract and saffron powder created from premium quality saffron filaments and perfected by new cutting-edge technology. Game-changing insights The Expert Stage Conference welcomed a powerhouse line-up of industry heavyweights, including Big Basket, Mars, Talabat, Dubai Holding, Domino’s and Choithrams, who lit up the stage with market-shaping insights and breakthrough innovations that captivated global buyers, distributors and manufacturers. Visionary food futurologist Dr. Morgaine Gaye set the tone for discussions. “Snacks are culturally relevant. Broad cultural and geopolitical disruptors are what will change the face of the world — and the food industry does not exist in a vacuum. We think of food as entertainment, but food is a cultural conversation about the bigger picture,”she said. For more information on ISM Middle East 2025 and Private Label Middle East 2025, and to register, visit: ISM Middle East 2025 | Sweets & Snacks ExhibitionandPrivate Label Middle East 2025 | Private Labelling.