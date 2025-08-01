Dubai has reinforced its status as a leading global maritime hub, earning the title of “the crown jewel of the Middle East’s maritime sector,” according to the 2025 International Shipping Centre Development Index report, issued by Xinhua News Agency in collaboration with the Baltic Exchange. The report ranks Dubai among the top five global shipping centres and first in the Arab region. Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority,part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, hailed the achievement stating:“Dubai’s ranking as fifth globally and first in the Arab world in the 2025 International Shipping Centre Development Index reflects the vision of our leadership, as well as the effective coordination between strategic partners and maritime sector companies in the emirate. We remain committed to continuous development, delivering world-class services, adopting global maritime best practices, implementing innovative solutions, updating regulations, and fostering a thriving maritime business environment to position Dubai as an innovative and sustainable global centre for shipping and logistics.” The report highlights Dubai’s comprehensive maritime ecosystem, offering navigation services, shipbuilding and repair, and capacity to handle the increasing number of vessels. It also emphasised the Dubai Maritime Transport Plan 2030, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to expand maritime transport usage, enhance the network of marine transportation, and develop Dubai Maritime City. The report specifically praised Jebel Ali Port for its strategic role as a regional shipping hub, underpinned by continuous investment in infrastructure and services. In 2024, the port handled 15.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the highest since 2015, accounting for 18% of the total 88.3 million TEUs managed by DP World, the port operator. On sustainability, the report highlighted Jebel Ali Port’s initiatives to reduce emissions, including the provision of biofuel for ships, installation of 50,000 m² of solar panels for renewable energy, and the use of electric vehicles for container handling—contributing to an annual reduction of 2,000 tons of CO₂ emissions. Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority, commented: “We take pride in this achievement, which underscores Dubai’s strong position as a global maritime hub. Jebel Ali Port, operated by DP World under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, continues to excel at both regional and international levels. Dubai Ports Authority is committed to proactive measures to enhance the maritime sector’s contribution to the strategic objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, through its three ports—Jebel Ali, Port Rashid, and Hamriyah—despite global economic challenges and market fluctuations. We are dedicated to preserving the emirate’s marine environment and ensuring the highest operational safety standards in the maritime sector.”