(19 September 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with his core team in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai,during an annual gathering held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

His Highness praised the exceptional progress in the UAE’s government work model in recent years, which has delivered exceptional results across various development sectors, particularly in terms of services that directly benefitcitizens. His Highness directed his team to redouble efforts to ensure that the current year reflects the greatest success to date in terms of government performance and achievements, reinforcing the UAE’s federal strategic priorities and national ambitions.

His Highness said: “For over 25 years, our national team has achieved major milestones, managing and delivering landmark federal, local, and global initiatives and projects that have strengthened the UAE’s global leadership and served our people.”

His Highness added: “We are optimistic about new achievements for our nation and citizens. Our work continues with vigourand determination across all sectors, to reinforce the UAE’s global competitiveness, promote its prosperity, enhance the wellbeing of our society, and raise the quality of life of our people. Our ambitions as a nation are boundless.”

Reaffirming his pride in his team, His Highness said: “We have the best team in the world, a team distinguished by its capabilities, determination, loyalty, and unwavering dedication to serving the homeland. This is a team that knows no impossible.”

The annual gathering, attended by senior government leaders, reviewed recent national achievements and major development projects, in addition to exploring future goals and ideas across the developmental, social, and humanitarian sectors.

The discussions focused on strengthening the UAE’s federal government model, known for its agility and ability to continuously innovate in terms of policies, legislation, strategies, and initiatives across key sectors.

