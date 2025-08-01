The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has inaugurated Circles of Light, an exhibition that celebrates the beauty and cultural significance of contemporary Arabic calligraphy. Featuring nearly 26 works by renowned artist and calligrapher Tagalsir Hassan, a leading pioneer of Arabic calligraphy, the exhibition will run until 30 September at Al Khor Exhibition. His Excellency Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said:“This exhibition reaffirms the central role of Arabic calligraphy in Arab and Islamic cultural heritage. It reflects our commitment to providing inspiring platforms that celebrate creativity and foster cross-cultural dialogue, while encouraging new generations of artists and calligraphers to explore the beauty and identity inherent in this timeless art form.” The exhibition takes visitors on a visual journey through innovative circular compositions and dynamic geometric forms, including squares, triangles, and open arrangements that convey movement and vitality. Hassan’s works demonstrate a mastery of classical scripts, including Thuluth Jali, Diwani Jali, Naskh, Kufic, and Muhaqqaq, while also presenting contemporary reinterpretations that infuse originality into these traditions. The pieces employ Japanese sumi ink, 23-carat gold, acrylics, and mixed media to achieve striking visual effects. The collection includes spiritually and humanistically resonant works featuring Qur’anic verses such as Ayat al-Kursi, Surah Al-Ikhlas, Surah An-Nas, and Surah Al-Falaq; Hadith-inspired works including “Those who are merciful will be shown mercy by the Most Merciful”; as well as universal messages such as “Treat people the way you like to be treated”. Selected works also pay tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with phrases that highlight human values and the role of women in society. Hassan’s works are presented in two main forms: Traditional calligraphy: Executed on handmade, acid-free paper with Japanese sumi ink and 23-carat gold, naturally burnished and illuminated in the Turkish Helkar style with Roman Tashheer.

Contemporary acrylic compositions: Rendered on canvas with acrylics and mixed media, adding vibrant layers of texture and depth. Circles of Light reflects Hassan’s creative philosophy of merging heritage with innovation, offering a living expression of Arabic calligraphy. The exhibition underscores the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s role as a leading cultural institution dedicated to preserving Arabic literature, promoting the Arabic language, supporting writers and researchers, and fostering creativity and cultural exchange on both regional and international levels.