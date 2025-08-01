Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), attended the opening of the fifth edition of the Arab Awards Forum, hosted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA). Featuring prominent Arab intellectual and scientific figures, alongside representatives of leading regional awards, the two-day forum reflects the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation’s (MBRF) efforts to foster a vibrant intellectual environment in the Arab world. The event aims to foster collaboration and integration among Arab awards, thereby strengthening their role in promoting creativity and innovation. HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum underscored the importance of the Arab Awards Forum as a key platform that brings together the region’s foremost leaders in thought, culture, and science. She noted that the Forum celebrates intellectual achievement as a catalyst for progress and strengthens the role of Arab awards in promoting collaboration and excellence across the region. Her Highness said: “Dubai’s hosting of the Arab Awards Forum reflects the emirate’s growing role as a global meeting point for culture, creativity, and knowledge — a city that brings together Arab innovators, researchers, and thinkers to celebrate their contributions in fields that continue to shape the world. The Forum embodies Dubai’s belief that knowledge and innovation are the cornerstones of progress and that the ideas, curiosity and imagination of people are the nation’s greatest investment.Through dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, we can continue to create solutions that serve humanity and build a future grounded in shared growth and understanding.” Her Highness highlighted the significant role of Arab scientists, scholars, and creators, whose contributions across history have enriched the world in fields such as science, astronomy, medicine, and engineering. She reaffirmed the importance of nurturing this legacy through sustained investment in knowledge, research, and innovation, empowering future generations to carry forward the region’s legacy of creativity and discovery. In his opening speech, His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, Secretary-General of MBRKA and CEO of MBRF,affirmed that by hosting one of the Arab world’s most pioneering events, Dubai reinforces its status as a global centre for knowledge creation and intellectual exchange, a destination that connects innovators and thinkers, and an incubator for solutions that empower societies to shape a brighter future. He emphasised that the Forum plays a strategic role in supporting Arab awards, advancing their operational frameworks and enhancing their ability to keep pace with global developments.MBRF has played a pivotal role in this Forum through MBRKA, which was launched in 2015 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to recognise achievements that contribute to serving humanity and advancing human progress, Bin Huwaireb added. His Excellency said: “We must move beyond traditional methods of coordination and embrace strategic partnerships that make Arab awards a critical tool for building human capital, stimulating scientific research and advancing knowledge and literary production. Our aim is to cultivate an Arab ecosystem capable of competing globally and restoring the region’s historic position as a pioneer in philosophy, science and creativity.” During his speech, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail, Chairman of the Arab Awards Forum and Secretary-General of the King Faisal Prize, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to MBRKA for hosting the event. “Hosting this event in Dubai reflects the city’s leading position as a global destination for thought leadership and knowledge and indicates the pioneering role of MBRF in supporting creative and innovative projects in the region. We look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance communication, exchange expertise and foster Arab creativity, while advancing the presence and influence of Arab awards on the global intellectual stage,” he said. Dr.Alsebail said: “We have gathered here with ambitious visions and a shared determination to shape a brighter future for the Forum by strengthening communication among awards, exchanging expertise and advancing standards that elevate the quality of institutional work and broaden the impact of awards across various fields. The Executive Council of the Forum also takes pride in the steady annual growth of its membership.” The Forum commenced with a ceremony honouring government institutions that support Arab awards. They were presented with the Arab Awards Forum Plaque bearing the signature of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Honorary President of the Forum, in recognition of their role in serving creativity and promoting excellence.The honourees included the Presidency of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in recognition of its support for the Chinguetti Award; MBRF for hosting MBRKA; the Supreme Council for Culture in Egypt for its adoption of pioneering awards such as the Nile Award for Arab Creators and the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for the Arabic Novel; the Greater Amman Municipality for its sponsorship of the King Abdullah II Ibn al Hussein Award for Creativity; and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre for its sponsorship of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, which has become one of the most prominent Arab and international awards. In addition, the Forum, in collaboration with the Arab Thought Foundation, launched its new project, the ‘Arab Awards Platform,’ a comprehensive and reliable Arabic database that includesall Arab awards that meetmembership criteria and provides detailed information about each award. The platform enables the classification of awards based on multiple entry points, including the awarding body, field, target category, and monetary value of the award. The platform also serves as a directory, providing direct links to the official websites of these awards, to help researchers, nominees, and media, as well as to boost cooperation among the awards, allowing them to document their experience and expertise. The Forum’s first-day agenda also included a General Assembly meeting for members, which reviewed the Forum’s journey since its inception and discussed prospects for cooperation and plans. In addition, specialised seminars were held with the participation of a select group of thinkers and experts.