Flexa, the leading payments platform for digital assets, announced native support for Base Pay—the fastest way to pay with USDC on Base, an onchain stack incubated by Coinbase that makes building, earning, and owning simple and accessible. Now available as a default checkout option across the full suite of Flexa Payments offerings, Flexa’s integration of Base Pay represents a major opportunity for large and small merchants to more easily take advantage of this new, convenient, and incredibly fast USDC checkout experience that makes digital asset payments simpler than ever. New integration adds Base Pay as a default checkout option for all merchants—online, in person, and via Flexa-powered mini apps. Today’s consumers increasingly expect app-based payment options at checkout, which puts merchants under growing pressure to support a wider range of digital payment methods. But to many merchants, crypto payments with USDC or other digital currencies can feel abstract or out of reach. With this new integration, any merchant on Flexa can now easily enable Base Pay to accept USDC in person and online, with no added complexity or effort. Any user with a Base account can checkout with a Flexa mini app using simple passkey confirmation and immediately transact at merchants like Chipotle, Sheetz, or Regal. Through Flexa’s processor integrations, seamless UX, and streamlined reconciliation and settlement, there’s never been an easier way to accept digital assets in any sales channel. With Flexa, businesses don’t need to set up their own wallets or handle direct custody of digital assets. Instead, Flexa merchants retain complete control over how crypto fits into every aspect of their omnichannel checkout experience. And as with every Flexa-powered transaction, the new Base Pay integration is underscored by Flexa’s industry-leading acceptance guarantees: all payments are fully fraud-resistant, completely final at the time of authorization, and never subject to unexpected reversals. Starting today, merchants can easily add Base Pay to their digital asset acceptance strategy for in-person payments via Mini App Payments and QR Codes, or online and in-app payments via Payment Links, all while receiving payouts in the currency (or digital currency) of their choice. And their customers using Base Pay for Mini App Payments can benefit from all of the industry-leading features of the Base app, including stablecoin rewards of up to 4.1% APY1 just for holding USDC in their wallet. “At Flexa, we’re deeply committed to making it as simple as possible for any merchant to accept digital assets,” said Daniel McCabe, cofounder and CEO of Flexa. “As the simplest and easiest way to pay with USDC, Base Pay is a perfect fit for both the merchants we work with and the Flexa ecosystem at large. We’re delighted to expand our longstanding relationship with Coinbase by integrating Base Pay.” “Base is building the new global onchain economy, and that includes merchant businesses right alongside creators, builders, and innovators,” said Jesse Pollak, Head of Base at Coinbase. “Flexa’s early support for the Base app and Base Pay is helping bring merchants into the onchain era with simpler, faster, and more flexible commerce.” Today, Flexa and Base are making it easier for people to spend the digital assets they hold, not just to trade or save. To learn more about the new capability or to get started with Flexa-powered acceptance right away—including the new and exciting Base Pay checkout option—visit flexa.co/base-pay. About Flexa Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments, providing merchants and developers with innovative tools for commerce. Flexa’s solutions enable the acceptance of digital assets across various points of sale, offering instant authorization, complete fraud resistance, and flexible payouts. Founded in 2018, Flexa’s mission is to help sellers thrive in the next era of commerce.