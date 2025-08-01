His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, received over 40 founders and CEOs of Indian unicorn companies, members of the Griffin Club for Indian Billionaire Entrepreneurs. The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE. During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan said that building cross-sector and cross-border partnerships is a cornerstone of Dubai’s future-oriented approach, and embodies its vision of fostering international cooperation as a foundation for creating a more prosperous future. His Highness said that Dubai, guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues its economic development with steady momentum, providing a leading business environment that attracts quality investments and reinforces its position as a preferred destination for global unicorns and start-ups seeking growth and expansion in regional and international markets. Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the leadership’s commitment to fully supporting entrepreneurs, investors, and unicorn companies in their growth and success. This support includes a flexible legislative framework, cutting-edge digital infrastructure, and efficient government services that promote innovation and boost confidence in the business environment. The meeting was part of the World Governments Summit – Griffin Dialogue, to open new avenues for cooperation and knowledge exchange between global entrepreneurs and governments, and to highlight successful experiences in building start-ups into impactful global companies. Discussions centred on strengthening cross-sector partnerships in the digital economy, advanced technologies, innovation, and entrepreneurship, as well as global trends in building an AI-driven, knowledge-based economy that supports sustainable development. They also explored how start-ups can scale into unicorns, drawing on the UAE’s experience with flexible legislation, advanced digital infrastructure, and promising investment opportunities. The delegation of unicorn company founders included over forty leading entrepreneurs representing a wide range of vital sectors that form the backbone of the future economy and government work, including advanced technology, education, healthcare, fintech, space, retail, delivery, logistics, and other key industries. The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Mohamed Alsharhan, Managing Director, World Governments Summit.