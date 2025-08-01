Dubai to host the prestigious ISRRT World Congress in conjunction with the next edition of ARM, marking a first for the Arab world and a significant boost for radiology in the region

Under the patronage ofHis Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Healthcare Future Summit (HFS) 2025, the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM), and the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM) concluded immensely successful editions today, further enhancing the global standing of Dubai’s healthcare and medical education sectors and highlighting the significant opportunities they have to offer. The Healthcare Future Summit (HFS) 2025 concluded its comprehensive agenda with a structured roundtable that brought together leading healthcare experts to discuss transformative initiatives in Dubai’s healthcare sector. The discussions focused on the HFS pillars reshaping the emirate’s healthcare landscape, including Wellbeing, Vaccination, School Health, Health Regulations Framework, and Medical Tourism. Held in association with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, with JLL Healthcare as the knowledge partner, the roundtable highlighted strategic priorities for Dubai’s healthcare transformation. Experts emphasisedthe importance of preventive measures and behaviour change, advocating investments in early and targeted screenings and workplace wellness programmes to minimise productivity losses from preventable illnesses. His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, and CEO of the Healthcare Future Summit, stated: “Dubai is committed to leading healthcare innovation through collaboration, data-driven strategies, and community-centered approaches. This roundtable has reinforced our vision to build a healthier, more resilient city, where advanced technologies and preventive care work handinhand to serve the needs of our diverse population.” The discussions further stressed the need for unified governance and coordination across Dubai’s healthcare ecosystem, bringing together stakeholders from the public and private sectors, educational institutions, employers, and insurers. Participants also agreed on the importance of data-driven approaches, including AI, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring, to optimise resource allocation and decision-making. Community-centered strategies were highlighted as essential, focusing on culturally adaptive initiatives that engage credible public champions and role models. In the area of school health, experts recommended a ‘whole-school’ approach integrating mental health and emotional wellbeing with nutrition, social engagement, and digital behaviour awareness, supported by empowered in-school counsellors and psychologists. Innovative solutions Digital transformation emerged as a key enabler, with calls for unified digital ecosystems, centralised databases, gamification and loyalty-based engagement models, and automated reminders via SMS or mobile health apps for screenings and vaccinations. Discussions reinforced Dubai’s position as a leading medical tourism destination while emphasising the need for sustained investment in centres of excellence and workforce development. The roundtable proposed innovative, collaborative solutions to advance Dubai’s healthcare transformation agenda, with its key outcomes set to be incorporated into an upcoming whitepaper covering all HFS pillars. ARM 2025,while celebrating a decade of achievements in radiology and medical imaging, also previewedan exciting new chapter with the announcement that the 11th edition of the event will see Dubai host the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists (ISRRT) World Congress for the first time in the region. A new slogan was also unveiled during the event:‘ARM – A New Era in Arab Radiology.’ Dubai’s hosting of the 24th ISRRT World Congress – ISRRT Dubai 2026 – in conjunction with ARM, will serve to highlight the city’s role as a regional hub for innovation and collaboration in radiology, amplifying the momentum of such efforts and catalysing further growthand excellence in the field of medical imaging. Samar Ahmad ElFarra, Executive Director, ARM, and Director of the Institutional Effectiveness Department at the University of Al Dhaid, commented: “ARM has always been a platform for innovation and collaboration in radiology. This year’s presentations, particularly groundbreaking research by Michal Franc, demonstrate the region’s growing impact on global medical imaging. We are proud to continue fostering knowledge, mentorship, and scientific excellence through ARM.” Array of scientific presentations The conference featured an impressive array of scientific contributions, including outstanding poster presentations that highlighted the latest advancements in oncology research. Among the standout moments, Michal Franc, from the Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine in Prague, delivered a groundbreaking presentation that set a new benchmark for future conferences. The high quality of submissions inspired the creation of a new recognition category and led to the selection of several invited speakers for the next edition. Sharing insights into his award-winning research, Franc said:“My project focuses on developing a novel 19F-based contrast agent, representing a promising advancement for MRI imaging. We have engineered a 19F contrast agent capable of accumulating in tumours, specifically designed for cell and tumour tissue labelling.” Reflecting on his achievement, he said:“This is my first time receiving an award, and I am truly thrilled and honoured to be recognised. It means a great deal to me.” Franc added that he had travelled from the Czech Republic to participate in the conference, expressing pride in representing his country at the event and contributing to the global exchange of knowledge in oncology. The Healthcare Future Summit 2025, ARM and IFM are organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by the Dubai Health Authority. Together, the events serve as a unique, all-in-one platform for medical students, doctors and healthcare professionals to access the latest scientific developments, engage with expert speakers, participate in interactive sessions, and gain invaluable knowledge to advance their skills and stay at the forefront of medical innovation.