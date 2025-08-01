His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, attended the ninth edition of Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry. The high-profile event, organised by the Italian Exhibition Middle East (IEG Middle East) in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, was held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai from 24-26October. The event featured hundreds of fitness brands, bodybuilding legends and high-energy sports and wellness forums. Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry is one of the world’s largest specialised exhibitions in this field, attracting more than 40,000 visitors of diverse nationalities. Spanning over 35,000 square metres, the exhibition attracted over400 companies representing the most important international brands specialising in sports equipment, nutritional supplements, fitness and bodybuilding as they showcased their latest products and innovations. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor toured pavilions of several exhibiting companiesaccompanied by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre; Francesco Santa, CEO of IEG Middle East; and Rachel Chatham, Managing Director of IEG Middle East. His Highness was apprised about the latest innovations and advancements being showcased at the ninth edition of the exhibition along with diverse products displayed by major international companies focused on training, fitness and bodybuilding gear, in addition to nutrition supplements, clothing, and sports equipment. Sheikh Mansoor also attended a variety of events held in conjunction with the exhibition, including the Amateur Bodybuilding Championship, in which more than 2,000 athletes competed for 17 professional cards provided by the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB). Enabling partnerships His Highness commended the efforts of the organisersas well as the Dubai Sports Council’s commitment to supporting various sporting events in cooperation with the private sector. Such partnerships play a key role in promoting diverse sports and expanding their following, increasing the contribution of sports to the local economy and creating more job opportunities. The exhibition this year attracted some of the world’s most prominent bodybuilding stars and champions, led by six-time ‘Mr. Olympia Classic Physique’ champion Chris Bumstead; Ryan Terry; Big Ramy, a two-time world bodybuilding champion; Kai Green, the reigning Arnold Classic champion; Flex Wheeler; Jeremy Buendia; Dennis James and Andre Deiu. All these legends freely shared their experiences on training methods, the keys to success, and the professional mindset that distinguishes bodybuilding champions. Vital insights Dubai Active Industry brought together a number of officials, innovators and owners of renowned sports brands from around the world to explore business opportunities and the future growth prospects of the fitness sector. The launch of the first collaborative UAE Health and Fitness Industry Report was among one of the highlights of the event. The report was prepared by leading fitness brands and a specialised sport consulting firm in partnership with IEG Middle East. It provides the most comprehensive analysis to date of the performance of brands and consumer behaviour trends across the country. CEO Forum Held as part of the exhibition, the CEO Forum featured sessions by speakers including Eisa Sharif Al Marzouqi, Director of Sports Events at the Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Naif Al Dossary, Advisor to the Vice Minister of Sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Mark Buchanan, CEO of Fitness First Middle East; and Loren Holland, CEO of GymNation. The forum also featured Dr. Dimitri Koutsoubakis, CEO of KUN Sport and former CEO of OneFit Holding and Wellfit; Cedric Betis, Wellness Consultant at the Dubai Future Foundation; and Futurist Professor Dr. Carl Rohde, who delivered the keynote address. Theexperts discussed ways to advance the global fitness industry by fostering public-private collaboration, leveraging insights and analytics, and fostering innovation. Summit Series The Summit Series served as the intellectual hub of the event, featuring a series of insightful deliberations through the Future Wellness Summit, the XPRO Summit, the first-ever ICREPS Global Standards Summit, and the MENA Roundtable. These events brought together leading health, hospitality and fitness professionals to discuss the advancements in anti-ageing solutions, professional standards, and innovative wellness solutions. Dubai Active The Dubai Active segment hosted a series of prominent international fitness figures, including Australian trainer Kayla Itsines, the global voice for women empowerment and modest fashion; Leana Deeb, bestselling author; personal coach James Smith; and personal trainer Bradley Simmonds, who presented a series of live workouts, motivational talks and exclusive meet-and-greets. Visitors enjoyed highly-engaging sessions at the Active Arena and Going All In Fitness Stage, while thought leaders provided expert analyses during the Dubai Active Talks and meditation and mindfulness sessions at the Yoga & Pilates Studio. The ‘HYROX 365 Challenge’ (a fitness competition combining functional training and running) was also organised in partnership with GymNation, while the Future Champions Combat Arena, in collaboration with Team Nogueira,participated in an elite competition featuring a group of rising talents in the world of combat sports. For additional information, please visit www.dubaimuscleshow.com, https://dubaiactiveindustry.com, www.dubaiactiveshow.com.