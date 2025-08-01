|
The Government of Dubai is presenting its vision for a city of the future through a dedicated pavilion at the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (2025APCS) and Mayors’ Forum. The Government of Dubai Pavilion takes the form of an interactive installation visualising Dubai’s past, present, and future.
Taking place from 27–29 October at Expo City Dubai, 2025APCS marks the first time the event is hosted in the Middle East. The event has brought together representatives from more than 350 cities, including over 200 city leaders, 150 mayors and municipal officials, as well as policymakers, youth, academics, investors, and business leaders from across multiple regions, to explore collaborative solutions to urban challenges.
The Government of Dubai Pavilion is designed as an immersive space inspired by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said: “I sought to paint only one living masterpiece: Dubai.”
Dubai Plan 2033
Looking beyond the present and to the future, the pavilion provides a glimpse into the Dubai Plan 2033, which integrates the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Delegations from participating cities and city leaders can learn about Dubai's approach to achieving comprehensive urban development, in which everyone participates — individuals, institutions, the business sector, and government agencies — for the well-being, stability, and prosperity of humanity.
Dubai’s Story
At the pavilion, visitors embark on a journey through Dubai’s transformation, exploring milestones that have shaped the city into a global hub. These include the expansionof Dubai Creek, which marked the beginning of the city’s rise as a trading centre; Dubai International Airport, which connected Dubai to the world; Port Rashid and Jebel Ali Port, which established Dubai as a global logistics hub; and the Dubai World Trade Centre, which positioned the city as a centre for international commerce.
As well as looking at past achievements, the pavilion celebrates modern accomplishments — such as building one of the world’s busiest airports, Dubai International Airport, with 92.3 million passengers annually; the Dubai Metro, which transports 2.18 million people every day; and a government that has digitalised 99.5% of services.
At its heart, the pavilion features an illuminated 3D interactive map, offering visitors an in-depth look at Dubai’s urban evolution. The map features iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Emirates Towers, Museum of the Future, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Expo City Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre, and Dubai International Airport.
Another foundation stone of Dubai’s future is its holistic approach to urban development, which is presented at the pavilion. It is built on six pillars: a City of Safety, a City of Ambition, a City of Quality Living, a Cultural City; a City of Efficiency, and a City of Opportunities.
Sharina Lootah, Advisor, Government Communication Department atthe General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “The Government of Dubai Pavilionwelcomes participants, offering an immersive view of Dubai’s rich past, thriving present, and ambitious future. We are excited to share our success story and collaborate with cities worldwide to drive urban transformation.”
She added: “We also thank the Expo City Dubai teamfor their tireless efforts in hosting this global event, and everyone who contributed to designing and implementing the Governmentof Dubai Pavilion, representing our city on a global stage.”
Meera Al Shamsi, Consultant, Economic Policies and Strategies Department atthe General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai’s development model prioritises people while aligning economic growth objectives with enhancing social welfare. This vision is reflected in the Governmentof Dubai Pavilion at 2025APCS, which highlights the integrated goals of Dubai Plan 2033.”
She further emphasised the importance of hosting APCS, adding: “Welcoming delegations, experts, and city leaders from over 350 cities provides an unparalleled platform to exchange ideas and best practices in urban planning, helping to create future-ready cities.”
For the first time in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, Dubai is hosting the Asia-Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors Forum 2025, the largest and most diverse gathering of city leaders and mayors in the world. Held at Expo City Dubai, the event opens new opportunities for cities, enhance collaboration, showcase inspiring models, and drive the transformation toward a sustainable future for urban communities.