Mansoor Bin Mohammed Meets With President Of The Chinese Olympic Committee And Director General Of The General Administration Of Sport Of China #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Mansoor Bin Mohammed Meets With President Of The Chinese Olympic Committee And Director General Of The General Administration Of Sport Of China
(29 October 2025)
Meeting discusses ways to enhance Olympic and sports cooperation between the two countries


  

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, today met with His Excellency Gao Zhidan,President of the Chinese Olympic Committee and Director General of the General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China (Minister of Sports), to discuss ways to enhance Olympic and sports cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides discussed key topics and recent developments on the continental and international sporting scene, including the 3rd Asian Youth Games currently taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain until 31 October. They also reviewed the strong performances of both nations’ delegations in the medal standings, with China leading the table and the UAE ranking first among Arab countries and sixth overall — its best result in the event’s history, with more medals still possible before the Games conclude.

HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed discussed opportunities for sports investment between the two countries, as well as cooperation in the fields of sports technology and artificial intelligence. His Highness also explored the possibility of organising joint training camps for athletes across various sports.

The two parties also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation through partnerships and the exchange of experiences and expertise, in light of the remarkable progress witnessed in the sports sectors of both the UAE and China as well as their advanced sports infrastructure and facilities in various disciplines.

His Highness commended the strong coordination between the two countries, particularly in the sports sector and areas related to the Olympic movement. He also noted that the People’s Republic of China ranks among the world’s top ten nations in terms of total medals won throughout the history of the Olympic Games.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Executive Office of the UAE National Olympic Committee, along with several members of the NOC Board of Directors.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance