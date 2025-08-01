Mansoor Bin Mohammed Chairs Dubai Sports Council’s Board Meeting, Says Dubai’s Sports Sector Has All The Elements For Sustained Success #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mansoor Bin Mohammed Chairs Dubai Sports Council’s Board Meeting, Says Dubai’s Sports Sector Has All The Elements For Sustained Success
(4 November 2025)
His Highness reviews progress made in developing the Councilâ€™s new strategic plan


  

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), chaired a meeting of the Council’s Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Council; and Board Members Ali Al Mutawa, Ahmed Al Khaja, Ismail Al Hashemi, Dr. Abdullah Al Karam; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council.

During the meeting, His Highness said that Dubai’s sports sector is equipped with all the elements required to achieve sustained success and continued growth in both performance and results. He credited this strength to the unwavering support of the leadership, progressive government policies, initiatives aimed at attracting and developing talent, incentives that encourage private sector investment, and strategic partnerships with leading international sports organisations.

During the meeting, His Highness reviewed the progress made in developing the Council’s new strategic plan, which is being formulated based on the outcomes of the recently held Dubai Sports Retreat, as well as a comprehensive study of the current state of the sports sector and its future prospects.

His Highness directed that the details, initiatives, and objectives of the plan be presented to the wider sports community, including stakeholders and partners from both the public and private sectors, to encourage their active participation in achieving the plan’s goals. The aim, he said, is to continue developing Dubai’s sports sector and further enhance its global leadership.

His Highness said:“Our plans, objectives, initiatives, and aspirations for the sports sector must reflect Dubai’s status, leadership, and global achievements. We must move forward with determination to realise our vision and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global sports destination.”

Expressing satisfaction with the progress achieved so far, His Highness added:“Dubai leads the world in numerous indicators of competitiveness, growth, and excellence across economic, tourism, cultural, educational, and quality-of-life sectors. The sports sector must also advance in a way that reflects Dubai’s global standing and distinction across various fields.”

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award

During the meeting, His Highness approved renaming the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award. The Award will now be organised as part of the World Sports Summit, scheduled to take place at the end of December 2025.

His Highness said the new name reflects the Award’s growing global role in advancing the sports industry and honouring champions across a wide range of sporting disciplines.

World Sports Summit

His Highness also reviewed DSC’s preparations for organising the World Sports Summit, which was directed to be held from 29 to 30 December by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said the Summit will serve as a truly global sports gathering, bringing together elite athletes, experts, and decision-makers from around the world. The event will also provide a platform to highlight the importance of strengthening collaboration to shape a better future for global sports.

During the meeting, the Board also reviewed the strong community engagement in the initiative to design Dubai’s new sports identity, as well as updates on major upcoming sporting events that the emirate will host and the preparations underway to organise them successfully.

